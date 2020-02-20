There’s a pretty long list of concerns for UL softball coach Gerry Glasco heading into his No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns’ participation in the UAB Blazer Classic this weekend in Birmingham, Ala.

And several of them are likely issues the program’s fans haven’t even considered.

“I worry about changing the schedule of our strength and conditioning and how that could make us vulnerable to an injury two to three weeks down the road,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns (7-2) open the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Friday against No. 8 Oklahoma State. “That’s one of our main concerns. It’s going to really throw out schedule off.”

Then there’s the academic issues of being on the road for a week and a half.

“I worry about the academic side a little bit,” Glasco said. “We’re going to be on the road a lot. We’re in the fifth or six week of the semester, so I know the kids have a lot of testing going on right now. It’s the first round of testing. I hate that we have to do that this time of the year because I really want my kids to do good early in the semester. So I’m afraid we’re going to be digging a little bit of a hole academically.”

And how about the softball side of things?

“On the softball side, I’m not worried,” Glasco said. “It’s a win-win. The more we play these big teams and tough schedule, it’s just going to give us an opportunity when we get back to the Sun Belt to work on things that we’ve learned, work on cleaning up things where we’re vulnerable.

“We’ll benefit. When you play top talent on the softball side, there’s no replacing what you learn in competition.”

While that sounds good, as soon as Glasco got to his actual opponents, things began to change.

In addition to two games against Oklahoma State (6-3), UL will meet host UAB (8-3) and two games against Ole Miss (1-8).

Despite the Rebels’ poor record, Glasco called them “a really dangerous pair of games for us” due to being a regional rematch from last May.

“It’s going to be interesting because Ole Miss was top 20 team in the preseason, but they’ve had a coaching change and all kinds of adversity and they’ve taken it in the nose over these first two weekends,” he said.

“But you know that group of kids is going to jump back up at some point and really start to fight. They’ll have great scouting reports on us because of the three games they played in the regional last spring.”

Its only win was 2-0 against Colorado State.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, lost three one-run games to LSU twice and Missouri while beating Minnesota 2-0 and Alabama 4-1.

“Oklahoma State is playing extremely well right now,” Glasco said. “That’s just a great opportunity. There’s no win or lose there. We need to do our best to take at least one of those two games. It would be nice if we could get them both.”

UAB may be the true sleeper of the event. Coached by Jimmy Kolaitis and assisted for former UL assistants Courtnay Foster and (Joe) Guthrie, the Blazers lost to No. 1 Washington 8-7, beat Georgia Tech 9-3 and split with McNeese State.

“They really changed the culture at UAB,” Glasco said. “That’s going to be a dangerous team. They’re going to get fired up to beat Glasco. There’s no doubt those guys are living and breathing that opportunity this week.

“Five really hard games this weekend ahead of us. That’s what we need at this point in the season.”