MONROE — Two days after suffering a disappointing six-point home loss to last-place UL-Monroe, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns took their frustration out on the Warhawks with a dominating 88-72 win Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
The win improved the Cajuns to 14-7 overall and 8-6 in league play, while ULM dropped to 5-16 and 3-11.
Being shorthanded without guard Brayan Au and Devin Butts didn’t hurt UL in the rematch because of the outstanding game turned in by freshman guard Ty Harper.
Harper scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field in 35 minutes of play.
His dynamic play complemented big games from mainstays Mylik Wilson and Theo Akwuba.
Wilson finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.
Akwuba added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Harper's big day allowed senior guard Cedric Russell to take the backseat for a chance with only six points in a blowout win.
The Warhawks made 11 3-pointers in Thursday’s 72-66 win in the Cajundome but were limited to five behind the arc Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Cajuns were on fire from 3-point land, hitting 14 on 22 tries. Overall, UL shot 57% from the field for the game. The Cajuns also shot it well from the line at 14 of 16.
The Cajuns also outrebounded ULM 31-21.
ULM’s last lead was at 11-8 after an Elijah Gonzales 3-pointer at 14:56 of the first half; the Cajuns responded with a 17-3 run to build a 25-14 lead after a Mylik Wilson three-point play.
The closest ULM would get the rest of the way was six at 38-32.
UL really extended the lead with 3-pointers by Wilson at 14:39 and then Harper at 11:41 for a 67-47 cushion.