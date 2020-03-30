When the NCAA effectively announced the end of all spring sports seasons March 12, it was a huge shock for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team with Women’s College World Series aspirations.

The huge disappointment also included the parents.

For some, like the parents of senior pitcher Summer Ellyson, this season was going to be that last hurrah after many years of following their daughter’s athletic career.

“It really felt like something was taken away from us,” John Ellyson said. “We were preparing ourselves for this to be the final year come June after we were in the World Series. For it to be abruptly stopped like it was, was a complete shock to everybody. It felt like it was taken away from us.”

For others, like the parents of senior second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink, it robbed them of some of the fun of reconnecting with old friends and building new relationships.

“It has been a lot of emotional ups and downs for my husband and I, but not as much as it’s been for her probably,” Suzanne Alderink said. “Just like the rest of the team, riding the high of this awesome team, just as we were not really peaking yet, but we were just starting to peak, then you kind of get the rug pulled out from under you, it definitely plays with your emotions.”

Kaitlyn Alderink sat out her senior season at Texas A&M to better prepare herself academically for her professional future and then made the decision to dive back into softball under former A&M hitting coach and current UL head coach Gerry Glasco this spring.

“There’s been some ups and down where softball is concerned over the last year and a half at least,” Suzanne Alderink said. “From the time she told us she wasn’t going to play her senior year, we were totally taken off guard by that. We didn’t see that coming.

“Then trying to decide if she should put her career future on hold to go play for coach (Gerry) Glasco … but we’ve been completely supportive of her the whole way. She knew that.”

During this abbreviated season at UL, Suzanne and her husband Scott reconnected with Sarah Hudek’s parents – also a Texas A&M transfer – as well as Raina O’Neal’s parents as former travel ball teammates.

And that doesn’t include the many new friends from the passionate UL fan base.

Ironically, the Alderinks had three weeks of vacation scheduled even before Kaitlyn transferred, so they were able to travel with the team to Florida, Alabama, Texas and South Carolina during UL’s month-long road trip.

“We hung out with them over that three-week period quite a bit,” Suzanne said. “Plus, we met some really neat people and got to be part of the whole culture there. They indoctrinated us there pretty quickly.”

In a short time, the Alderinks cherished the Lamson Park experience.

“It is definitely for softball, it is a lot more dynamic atmosphere than most places,” Suzanne said. “There are obviously big games in regionals and super regionals, but just on an average Wednesday night, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“In fact, my dad and stepmom came to that last Wednesday (doubleheader) against Sam Houston State. My dad’s an Aggie and he couldn’t believe how nice the softball stadium was and second of all, how many people were there on a Wednesday night.”

As it turned out, that Wednesday night sweep of Sam Houston State was the last two games the 2020 UL softball team would play.

“That’s the only reason I even went to those games and now I’m glad I did since they were the last ones,” she said.

The next day, Glasco’s team got the message that their season was over.

“There was a lot of anger at first that they just stopped it, but I think as time has progressed a little bit, the cooler heads have prevailed,” John Ellyson said. “Once the emotions have been taken out of it, I think everybody understands a little bit more how serious this COVID-19 social distancing thing is.”

Now that the pandemic’s real-life implications have hit home and the bitterness has lessened, it’s easier to swallow the reality.

“At first, it was, ‘We should be playing. We should be out there playing,’” Ellyson said. “But as you see how this virus is spreading throughout the country, I think you can see that the NCAA made the right choice by stopping all competition.

“We’re doing it at work now and everywhere. I think the kids are starting to understand the seriousness of it. My daughter stays at home. She doesn’t go anywhere.”

Like many Americans, Ellyson said he’s adjusting to working at home, while his wife, Cherie, monitors the NCAA eligibility rumors on social media.

Like the parents of a senior spring sport athlete, the couple wonders if life athletic parents is indeed officially over.

“Now, we’re just waiting to see what’s next,” Ellyson said. “I don’t know if it’s over. I’m kind of hanging on by a thread and hoping they give another year of eligibility. I have a little bit of hope left for that.”

Even if another year of eligibility is granted, athletes across the country will then have to decide to move on or not.

“She’s seriously considering not missing her last opportunity to play,” Suzanne Alderink said of Kaitlyn’s big decision. “We saw how excited she was (this past season). As long as she’s working hard in the meantime, we fully support whatever she wants to do.

“Right now, nobody knows what the future holds. Hopefully, we’ll all be back to normal, this time next spring.”