Tuesday night’s 10-3 loss to the UNO Privateers was ugly.

There’s no way around it.

It’s never fun when it’s 9-0 before the fans even get settled in.

But there are so many narratives circulating around this 6-10 UL Ragin’ Cajun baseball team right now I’m not ready to buy just yet.

The popular thought is the starting pitching is all good, the bullpen has struggled and the lineup can hit on the road but not at home.

Folks, I’m not ready to buy any of that yet.

Let’s review.

It should have been no secret from day one that this pitching staff was a huge question mark.

On paper, this staff was never going to be about holding established pitching for conference play, especially early on. It was always about surviving in the mid-week while freshman hopefully grow up quickly.

Ace pitcher Gunner Leger basically hadn’t thrown in two years. The hope is he’ll be the same guy he was before the injury at some point during this season, but he’s not there yet.

Right now, he’s obviously still on an innings count.

Brandon Young was supposed to be the No. 2 pitcher, but he got lit against Texas and is coming off a troubling shoulder injury as well.

Dalton Horton has been very encouraging at times but he too is coming off a long stretch in inactivity and he’s walked 12 in 21 innings. He’s a good bet as a veteran pitcher, but the jury is still out on his long-term viability.

Austin Perrin has had some nice moments so far this season, but he’s currently 0-2 with a 4.79 and has allowed 25 hits in 20.2 innings.

For the most part, it’s nothing but freshman or first-year arms after that.

Young’s relief outing last Friday was very encouraging. It could mean a new role in the back end of the pen. But unless Michael Leaumont falters as a closer, a weekend rotation of Leger, Horton and Young a month from now still looks like the best-case scenario long-term.

But in the big picture, there was no seasoned closer or set-up man returning and no established mid-week starters. There was never any reason to believe mid-week games were going to be an easy process for this team.

Truthfully, the mid-week pitching has actually been better than those credentials suggest.

Sure, there have been seasons where UL is a candidate for an at-large NCAA berth come May, and theoretically, it’s still not impossible.

But when you start out 1-7 with a bunch of freshman arms, you have no choice but to put as many eggs in your weekend basket as possible.

Now to the hitting.

There’s no way of running from it.

The three leading hitters last year were Daniel Lahare (.321), Gavin Bourgeois (.311) and Hayden Cantrelle (.287).

Well, Bourgeois is now out of the season with a shoulder injury and will likely red-shirt, while Cantrelle (.185) and Lahare (.143) are off to awful starts at the plate. Actually, sophomores struggling after good freshman seasons is nothing new in baseball.

Still, the offense can’t be consistent without its leaders producing. The plan was for the lineup to protect the young staff early on, but Hunter Kasuls and Brennan Breaux are the only ones consistently hitting the ball hard.

Sure the Cajuns better hit the ball at hitter-friendly Little Rock over the weekend, but I’m not buying the good road batting numbers either.

Even if you buy six games as a large enough sample size, remember that UL scored three, two and two runs in half of those six road games.

Much of the lofty road hitting numbers are due to the 16 runs scored at McNeese State in a game where the Cowboys walked nine and hit two. (Also note that McNeese pitching has allowed 33 runs in its four game since that game as well).

So throw out that game in evaluating the lineup, just like you could easily throw out the UNO game when evaluating the pitching.

Until Cantrelle and Lahare get to a realistic batting average, we won’t know what kind of lineup this is really going to be - home or away.

Also, the defense has been too sloppy. It must get better.

Yes, UL isn’t looking like the first-place team predicted to win the Sun Belt.

But you know what’s cool? The Cajuns are actually 0-0 come Friday in Little Rock.

An as we’ve already learned, the beauty of baseball is a five-game winning streak can be hidden just around the corner.