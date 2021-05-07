Brennan Breaux spent a lot of time as a kid and as a college baseball player around former UL coach Tony Robichaux.
Like many fortunate enough to do so, the former St. Thomas More standout knows the value of working while you wait.
At times during this season, Breaux wasn’t getting the amount of at-bats he desired. Instead of packing it in, though, Breaux kept working and it’s paid off.
The senior is now back to playing centerfield every day and on Friday, he got three more hits to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 11-1 win over North Alabama in game one of the non-conference weekend series.
“At the beginning of the year, it’s not ideal not being in there as much as you want,” Breaux said. “But the old Robeism – ‘Keep the blinders on the mule … keep pounding the stone.’ Trust in the process. Trust in your preparation. Trust in what you’re doing day in and day out.
“You play the game the right way, you put your head down and get to work, the game is ultimately going to pay you back. Hopefully I can keep it going.”
Over the last month, Breaux has hit safety in 14 of 18 games with seven of those being multi-hit games.
Suddenly, he’s battling .297 on the season again with nine doubles and 23 RBIs.
“It’s an up and down game,” Breaux said. “If you don’t have an 0-for-20 or 1-for-15 kind of stretch, you haven’t played this game long enough. Just fight through the lows to get back on the other side.”
In Friday’s win, Breaux with 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, while Connor Kimple was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs hitting right behind him.
“The two older guys are playing pretty good right now,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “When Kimp gets going, it’s big. When he gets going, it’s hard to stop. When he gets headed downhill, it’s just a full head of steam.
“Brennan’s been really good since moving back to centerfield. I don’t know if those two correlate or not, but he’s been really good.”
Also earning a measure of redemption in Friday’s win was starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. Coming off his roughest outing of the season, Arrighetti pitched six shutout innings, allowing five hits, no walks and striking out eight.
“The biggest thing I wanted to see tonight was Spence bounce back from last week and he did that,” Deggs said. “We checked that box. He responded. I thought his fastball had good life on it tonight – 90 to 95 and able to locate it a little bit better. I really liked the way he worked out of trouble. He was able to go to the curve ball instead of the slider.”
The Cajuns had 17 hits in the win. The only negative was leaving 11 runners on base.
“We got some guys thrown out early and we stranded some guys that we need to drive in,” Deggs said. “That’s our whole thing – if we score, we win. We can’t leave guys on base. But the positive is, we kind of grinded, grinded, grinded and kind of like that game Saturday, we found a way to spin it and blow it open late.”