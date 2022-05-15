Sun Belt Track and Field Championship
Point Totals
MEN
1. South Alabama 148.5, 2. Arkansas State 137, 3. Texas State 197, 4. UTA 94, 5. Louisiana 86.5, 6. Appalachian State 57, 7. Troy 54, 8. Little Rock 52, 9. Coastal Carolina 43, 10. UL Monroe 36
WOMEN
1. Arkansas State 157, 2. Coastal Carolina 136, 3. UTA 120, 4. Texas State 77, 5. Louisiana 72, 6. South Alabama 59, 7. Appalachian State, 8. UL Monroe 51, 9. Georgia State 36, 10. Troy 35
Yves Cherubin had reason to smile.
A few minutes earlier, he had uncoiled his lanky frame and won the 110-meter hurdles at the Sun Belt Conference Track and Field Championship at Cajun Track.
His time of 13.71 was enough to surpass those who had a jump at the beginning.
"I'm kind of tall," Cherubin said. "It takes me a while to unwind and get going, but when I hit my top speed, I can make that up. Once I got over that first hurdle, I was OK."
Cherubin was the lone Cajun victor on Saturday's final day of the meet, and he was more than happy to share his good vibrations with fans.
"For me, hosting the meet was a good thing," he said/ 'For me, it was a positive experience. I've been practicing on this track for three years, and it's good to share this with our fans who have supported us."
Cherubin, who has a personal best 13.65 to his credit, is looking for more success.
"I'll go to the NCAA Regionals, and if I can do well there I can make nationals. I think I've got a 13.3 in me, and if I can do that, maybe I can make it to Worlds."
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, Cherubin was the only team member to scale the top of the awards stand.
The view from the podium was not that the hosts had in mind as both Cajun squads finished fifth in team standings.
There were some bright spots, just not enough of them.
Caemon Scott surged to second place in the 400-meter run with a time of 46.38, trailing only Dominick Young of Texas State and his 46.37,
Nathan Ferguson was third in the 400 hurdles. posting a 51.29,
Another third was earned in the 200 by promising freshman Kashie Crockett at 20,82, just steps behind a winning 20.59.
Taylor Davis started the day well enough with a third place 40-6 in the women's triple jump, and Sophie Daigle staged a spirited rally in the women's 5K test to post a runner-up 17:47.52.
In relay action, the UL men placed fourth in the 4x100 with a time of 40.20 just minutes after the women took third in 45.40 in the women's 4x100,
Lightning warnings went up with only the 4x400 relays remaining, and when action resumed the Cajun men were fourth in 3:12.81 and the women settled for fifth in 3:48.89.
The Cajuns will now regroup for NCAA Regional action.
Around the league, special notice to Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson, who shattered Sun Belt meet records in the 100 on 10.88 and 200 in 22.48,