One has to wonder how many more punches in the gut the UL baseball team can take after this past weekend’s sweep at the hands of Sun Belt’s first-place Texas-Arlington Mavericks.

But nothing gives a team more reason for hope than changing things up a little bit.

So while the Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for their final mid-week game of the season with a 6 p.m. road game against Southern Mississippi on Tuesday, a new-look starting rotation is now on the horizon.

That news — hinted last week by coach Tony Robichaux — comes after UL’s bullpen had another nightmarish weekend in Texas.

Right-hander Brandon Young could be the answer to UL's weekend rotation issue UL coach Tony Robichaux has been trying to do better than a 3-2 week all season long.

In six games played in Texas, with the first three being at Sam Houston State in week two of the season, the Cajuns’ pitching staff has now allowed 37 runs in the 21 innings thrown after the fifth inning.

None were more painful than watching an 8-4 lead after seven evaporate in game one Thursday at UTA.

“You did everything you needed to do to win that game, but then you didn’t finish it,” Robichaux said. “Then we made a critical error at the critical time of the game and then all of a sudden you go back to bed kind of inconsistent again. That hurt.

“I think anybody listening to that game on the road — us in the dugout four-run lead with Gunner (Leger) in with six outs to go, if everybody had to bet, we would have all lost a lot of money. He’s been so good and so consistent for so long, that people just assume everything’s going to be OK.”

As usual, Leger’s role for this weekend’s home series against Texas State is dependent on how his arm recovers. The differences come with the official announcement that right-hander Brandon Young will move up to the Friday night start and Jack Burk will start Saturday’s game. Sunday's starter will remain undetermined until after Saturday's game.

On the season, UL is now 1-8 in game one of three-game weekend series. The only win was a 5-0 victory over Loyola-Marymount. Going along with how topsy-turvy this season has gone for the Cajuns (20-23, 8-10), they promptly lost games two and three of that series.

“Both of those guys (Young and Burk) have pitched well and consistent,” Robichaux said. “We wanted to try to move up the two guys who are pitching the best and put (Austin) Perrin in the pen with us where he can help us.”

Not starting Perrin gives Robichaux a veteran left arm that could help close out any of the games, or perhaps even start Sunday’s game if needed in that role.

“We’ve had just so much turmoil,” Robichaux said. “Every time you finally get something settled, something else cracks on us. It’s just been one of those years. What you’ve got to do is, one, try not to have a lot of them, and two, walk through them. You’ve got to stay grinding.”

Before getting to Texas State on the weekend, though, UL heads to Hattiesburg, Miss., to face a 24-13, 14-4 team the Cajuns walked-off 6-5 in 12 innings back on March 13.

“Southern Miss is always a good baseball team,” Robichaux said. “They’re always a tough team. The crowd over there is always tough. It’s always a good series. They fight to keep their RPI up.

“It’s realistic driving distance for us. We enjoy playing them and they want to stay playing us. They’re playing well. They’re playing better since they left us and we’re coming off a tough weekend. So we’re going to have sew ourselves up and try to get back after it tomorrow (Tuesday).”

UL at USM

Game: 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Site: Pete Taylor Field in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Records: UL 20-23; USM 24-13.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Series: UL leads 28-22.

UL hitting: .262, 231 runs, 43 HRs, 80 SBs.

USM hitting: .290, 249 runs, 33 HRs, 31 SBs.

UL pitching: 4.76 ERA, 388 IP, 386 H, 190 BB, 335 K, .259.

USM pitching: 3.99 ERA, 331.1 IP, 335 H, 124 BB, 288 K, .259.