So apparently the UL Ragin' Cajuns had more left in the tank than most thought after Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Troy.
On Thursday, coach Michael Desormeaux's Cajuns gained a measure of revenge with gusto with a convincing 36-17 win over Georgia Southern at Cajun Field.
The win improved UL's record to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in Sun Belt play. The Cajuns are now one win away from being bowl eligible heading into next Saturday's 11 a.m. contest at Florida State.
The visiting Eagles came to town Thursday with the best offense and worst rated defense in the league. UL's offense took advantage of the Eagles' suspect defense, while UL's defense more than held its own against the high-flying Eagles.
The Cajuns were incredibly balanced on offense with 436 total yards, including 193 passing and 243 rushing. It was the second straight game UL rushed for over 200 yards.
Quarterback Ben Wooldridge was 17-of-31 passing for 193 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
All three backs got into the act for the Cajuns. Chris Smith led the way with 80 yards on 17 carries, followed by Dre'lyn Washington with a career-high 74 yards on five tries. Terrence Williams added 51 yards on 10 carries..
Moreover, kicker Kenny Almendares tied a school record with five field goals in the win, tying Rafael Septien in 1974 against Lamar and Mike Lemoine in 1989 against Central Michigan.
UL’s offense played almost perfect in the first half, scoring on five of its six possessions.
The only hiccup was actually an 11-play, 59-yard drive in 6:05 with four first downs. It ended at the 3, though, with the Cajuns throwing an interception in the end zone on fourth-and-goal on the second drive of the game.
The short field goal would have made it 10-0, but Desormeaux elected to go for the touchdown.
Around that, though, Wooldridge threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to John Stephens to open the scoring.
On the third drive, Washington’s 44-yard run set up an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bernard for a 14-7 lead.
Dontae Fleming’s 50-yard return of a Georgia Southern punt immediately preceded a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson for a 21-7 lead with 10:45 left until halftime.
UL’s final two drives of the first half resulted in Almendares field goals. The first one ended an 11-play, 40-yard drive in 4:48 with a 48-yard field goal for a 24-7 lead.
The final score of the first half came courtesy of an Andre Jones sack and then Mason Narcisse fumble return to midfield.
Six plays later, Almendares booted the 33-yard field goal on the first half’s final play for a 27-7 halftime lead.
The Eagles entered the game as the Sun Belt’s highest-scoring squad, but was limited to seven points. Ironically, it came on the end of an 8-play, 96-yard drive in 3:32 to tie the game at 7-all after UL’s interception in the end zone.
The Cajuns opened the second half with a 13-play, 62-yard drive in 4:53 for a 30-7 lead after an Almendares 27-yard field goal.
UL’s first punt came midway through the third period. But after the Eagles got a 25-yard TD pass to Marcus Sanders, the Cajuns responded with an 11-play, 45-yard drive in 5:06 to get a 42-yard Almendares field goal.
It was the Cajuns’ first game with four field goals since Stevie Artigue in a four-overtime loss at Tulane in 2016.