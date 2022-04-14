UL catcher Julian Brock deep down knows he wasn’t actually ready to be the starting catcher for the Ragin’ Cajuns the day he stepped on campus in the fall of 2019.
But in no way did he imagine he’d only appear in 29 games over his first two seasons of college baseball.
Now that the native of Fulshear, Texas is the everyday catcher and team leader those first two years of uncertainty are somehow easier to swallow.
“It was just very weird,” Brock said. “It was definitely not how I expected my freshman year to go.”
It was a season of upheaval for the program. Legendary coach Tony Robichaux recruited Brock to Lafayette, but tragically died about a month before Brock walked into his first classroom.
Then a month into his first spring season, COVID-19 shut down college athletics across the country.
With perhaps the biggest Robeism of all already planted in his psyche, working while he waited was never more necessary in Brock’s formative years at the Division I level.
“That’s something I always did,” Brock said. “Baseball, I love doing. I’ll do it every day until I can’t.
“Probably a little harder, because you can only hit in the cage so much. Once you get on the field, it’s a totally different story. I feel like COVID took a hit on that, but there’s nothing I could so about it.”
In his second year at UL, another huge obstacle arrived in the person of fifth-year senior transfer Drake Osborn. Suddenly the guy who eventually became the team’s overall Most Valuable Player was playing his position.
“I didn’t let it discourage me too much honestly,” Brock revealed. “It was kind of hard to sometimes, but that’s something you just have to let God work his magic on you. Sometimes your chances are later in life at any given moment.”
Looking back, Brock actually relishes the opportunity to have learned from Osborn.
“I’m glad he played here. He’s one of those guys I’ll talk to for the rest of my life. I still talk to him occasionally here and there.
“He’s a good guy. I could talk to him for hours. We could have conversations about anything.”
Even more importantly, though, observing Osborn was also preparing Brock for running the show this spring for the Cajuns.
“To me, he does a good job of commanding his pitchers and I feel like I’ve been doing a great job with this pitching staff this year,” Brock said. “It’s only going to get better. I’ve learned a lot of different things from him, catching and hitting.”
Osborn was the old-school cliché tough catcher. Brock has more of baby face that is constantly sporting a huge smile.
“I’m one that always has a smile on my face, always laughing and having a good time,” Brock said. “But when it gets down to it, as the catcher you have to be hard on these pitchers sometimes. There have been a few times where I get into some pitchers, just because I expect more out of them or expect them to dominate in this situation.
“I hold these pitchers into account with a lot of things. Sometimes that means I have to get mad or make a point.”
As soon as UL was eliminated in the Sun Belt tournament semifinals last May, Brock got serious.
“I came in in the fall thinking, ‘Alright, I’ve got to work hard of course,’ but also I kind of put it in my mind that they expect me to be the guy behind the plate,” he said. “So I kind of put that on myself without putting too much pressure.
“That’s something I worked over the summer to get ready for to be the best I could be. To me, it was time to be that guy. I was tired of waiting around.”
UL coach Matt Deggs tell him every game, ‘Make sure you host the party,’ and Brock has responded to that challenge.
“He’s been the best catcher on the field in every game we’ve played this season,” Deggs said. “He’s the most improved player on the team. He’s got a big-league body, a big-league arm and a big-league smile. He’s just a great dude all the way around.
He’s really embraced the fact that he’s got one job and that’s to host the party.”
Brock only has two passed balls and two errors all season. He’s thrown out 12 of 20 attempted base stealers.
Offensively, the 6-3, 205-pound right-handed hitter is batting .250 with three homers and 15 RBIs heading into the final game of the ULM series Saturday.
“I feel like I’ve been hitting balls hard left and right and nothing is falling sometimes,” said Brock, who went 4-for-5 in last Sunday’s win at Arkansas State. “I keep telling myself they’re going to fall and I’m just going to leave it at that. I’m not too concerned about it.”
Deggs is confident Brock’s bat will catch up with his arm and leadership skills.
“Julian has the shortest, quickest path on the team and it’s God-given,” Deggs explained. “It’s not taught. Julian is built to hit at a high, high level, unlike a lot of amateur guys that you see.
“It’s a flat in-to-out stroke that doesn’t take a lot of effort to get started. It’s just a matter of at-bats. He has the ability to catch the baseball and really kind of sling-shot it to different parts of the ball park.”
In a little over a half a season, Brock has gone from a relative unknown to standout Division I catcher.
Instead of looking too far down the road, Brock tries to take Deggs’ Major League predictions in stride.
“Of course, I would want to, whether that’s after this year or after next year … that’s all in God’s hands,” he said. “I’m not really too worried about that. If it comes, it comes … if it doesn’t, it doesn’t, oh well, but I plan on it. I would love to.”
He’s also not looking back with any regret.
“After last season, I could have been gone,” he said. “I could have transferred myself or the coaches could have had me gone. My confidence has come up a lot … not so much in my raw talent but my ability to catch every day and my ability to have the respect of the pitching staff.”