Through the many frustrations of a .500 team with high expectations, UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin remained hopeful there was a pot of gold waiting for his Ragin’ Cajuns in the end.
The No. 8-seeded Cajuns took another huge step down that path Saturday with a 79-72 upset victory over top-seeded Texas State at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
“I just believe in these guys,” Marlin said. “They’re high-character student-athletes. We know what they’re all about. There were different reasons we were losing games. We were disappointed for sure, but not discouraged.
“We just kept playing and once it got to the middle of the season, we just felt like we had to start playing well and we’ll make a run in the tournament … and that’s what we’ve done.”
The Cajuns have won five of their last six games to improve to 15-14, while Texas State’s nine-game winning streak ended to leave the Bobcats at 21-6.
UL now will play Troy (19-10) at 5 p.m. Sunday in the semifinal round.
“We believe we can do it,” Marlin said. “We certainly believe in ourselves. We played everybody in the league well. If we continue to defend and make baskets and rebound the ball, we’ll come out on top.”
UL’s inside tandem of Jordan Brown and Theo Akwuba dominated Texas State from buzzer to buzzer.
Brown brought his "A" game offensively with a career-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting, along with eight rebounds in 37 minutes.
“We’ve seen that in practice,” Marlin said. “We saw it in the summer, we saw it in the fall. We saw it at Louisiana Tech. We saw it in San Marcos. They saw it at Coastal Carolina. He’s got the ability to really get hot.”
Akwuba’s defense played just as big a role as Brown’s scoring. The 6-foot-11 center contributed eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots
“We know what we bring to the table,” Akwuba said. “We know there’s more to the game than scoring the ball. We know our strengths and just try to play to them.
“Coach was emphasizing that we have to dominate both ends in the paint in order to win this game. Me and JB starting talking to each other, getting each other the ball.”
Freshman point guard Michael Thomas also played a key role with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
UL didn’t totally escape the turnover bug with 14 compared to Texas State’s six, but elite defense and shooting overcame that category.
Brown missed two games because of “contact tracing” late in the season and only scored five points in 31 minutes at Georgia State to end the regular season, followed by six points in 24 minutes in Thursday’s tournament win over Texas-Arlington.
“It really gets us going as a team,” Thomas said of Brown’s impact. "I feel like it brings us closer to together. Once we keep feeding him, everybody collapses and we can play off of him.
“When he’s hot, he gets hot.”
Greg Williams continued his recent hot stretch with 15 points and seven rebounds behind 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point land.
The Bobcats led 20-14 with 8:27 left in the first half. That’s when Williams banged home a trio of 3-pointers to give UL a 29-23 lead with 2:36 left until intermission.
UL’s defense also kept Texas State from another field goal the rest of the first half until Nighael Ceasar’s short jumper at the buzzer cut the Cajuns’ lead to 31-25.
“It was a great win for our team today,” Marlin said. “We beat a good basketball team.
“They keep coming. That’s what it’s all about.”
Brown opened the second half with three quick baskets for a 37-28 lead.
A Jalen Dalcourt 3-pointer at 15:00 made it 46-30, and Durey Cadwell’s 3-pointer at 9:46 put UL up 55-42.
Numerous mop-up buckets late got the Bobcats to 36% shooting for the game, but that was a deceiving total.
UL finished 46.2% from the field and outrebounded the Bobcats 45-33.
UL’s confidence showed down the stretch as the Cajuns made free throw after free throw to finish 25 of 32 for the game.
“Just locking in and believing in myself and my teammates believing in me and just executing down the stretch,” Thomas said of closing out the win.