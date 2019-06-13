(Editor's Note: By all standards, the 2018-19 athletic school year was a disappointing one for many UL Ragin' Cajuns programs. This is the sixth of a 10-part series that both reviews the ups and downs of last year's season in each sport and previews the prospects for the coming school year.)

The joys of the 2017 campaign is still very much in the mind of UL volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot.

It was the best season she’s enjoyed since taking over the program in 2008, breaking a school record with 13 Sun Belt wins in a 21-11, 13-3 season and placing a school-record four players on the All-Sun Belt squad.

Naturally, she was hoping for an encore performance in the 2018 season.

Instead, her program took an unexpected detour into uncharted territory last fall that Mazeitis-Fontenot and her Ragin’ Cajuns hope to learn from in helping them soar back into the Sun Belt’s elite in 2019.

“We learned a lot as a team (last year),” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We did a lot of great work in the spring. I think we’re going to be very talented again. We have all the ability in the world to do something great like we did in ’17, so we’ll see.”

Last year’s team was faced with “a mental health crisis” of a student-athlete that affected “every area of the team … absolutely every area” during the 15-15, 7-9 showing a year ago.

She said players seem to entering college with more anxiety and it's affecting their athletic performances.

"We’ve always had great team chemistry." she said. "This was a first for me in 25 years of coaching college.

“It wasn’t something I’ve ever dealt with before, but I just spoke at the LHSAA convention on that issue and I think it’s a hot topic for the NCAA right now,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We just can’t sweep it under the rug any longer. When I was speaking with some of my colleagues about this very issue, they were like, ‘Oh my , we have that too.’ I can’t tell you how many people (coaches) I talk to who tell me, ‘That happen to us this year or last year.’

“It’s a ball that’s rolling forward at us. Coaches are on the front lines every day. We just have to figure out the best path. Our administration was great with me, but I hope it’s something administrations (across country) can catch up.”

Consequently, as her team prepares for the upcoming season this fall, issues off the court are now on top of the priority list.

“I learned so much and I’m so proud of my girls for how they worked through this,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We’re a lot stronger as a team both physically and culturally. I think our players understand me better. I think culturally on our squad, we’re much more honest and open with each other. I think that’s a big one.

“Nobody’s just going along to get along. Everybody is kind of speaking their mind, which I think is very important. Really, being true to who they are. If we can get everybody being that honest, we’re going to create that in our play.”

As a business major, that side of her coaching arsenal had never been tested to such an extent, but Mazeitis-Fontenot is now much more prepared for such challenges in the future.

“It was a really big thing that we had to work through and it’s something I think is going to be my hot topic for a while, because it affected us so greatly in every capacity,” she said.

Back on the court, the first issue to resolve is losses in the area of ball control.

Four-year starting libero Sydney Davis is gone and so is Hanna Rovira.

“If you have great ball-control, you’re going to win,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “If you don’t, you won’t.

“We’ve got to replace that. We had a transfer Hannah Ramirez who is a great little player and hopefully we’ll have (Teurlings Catholic product) Lexi Hebert coming back to hopefully be another anchor. She (Hebert) has always been a great serve-receive kid. If she can stay healthy, that’ll be a big thing. She plays so hard that she beats her body up a lot. She’ll help us get that serve-receive back into form.”

The good news is both setters – Avery Breaux and Milayne Danna – return to perform that critical duty.

Another big reason for optimism is the influx of two freshman from Dallas area in Kara Barnes and Celeste Darling.

“They were from a very successful club team,” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “I feel they’re going to be impact players for us in some capacity. Perhaps not right away, but come October, I think they’ll find their way into the lineup for us.

“She (Barnes) is an explosive jumper, just a really hard-core player. She’s really fast with a great arm swing. As fast as we run our offense, it’s going to be great for us. Celeste is a little bit bigger. She can fill possibly a hole left on the right side.”

Other top returning impact players for the Cajuns are senior middle blocker Dree’ana Abram and junior Hali Wisnoskie.

“It’s a little bit different (than 2017 team),” Mazeitis-Fontenot said. “We’re running a 6-2, instead of a 5-1. But it’s also somewhat similar in that it’s a junior-heavy team, like the team in ’17 was. Our juniors made the biggest impact. This year, we only have two seniors, so we’re junior-heavy again and I think that’s going to help us in the long run.”