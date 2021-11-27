UL coach Bob Marlin could have come up with as many as six excuses to why his Ragin’ Cajuns lost to an 0-5 Jackson State squad 75-70 at the Cajundome on Saturday.
“I could give you about six excuses, but I’m not going to do that. Everybody plays Turkey week,” Marlin said. “You’ve got to come back and play after eating.”
The Cajuns dropped to 3-3 on the season with the loss and will next host New Orleans at 7 p.m. Friday.
“There are no excuses,” Marlin said. “We got outplayed today. We didn’t play up to our standard, which is disappointing. That’s what our goal is. We haven’t been consistent for two halves in a while.”
UL guard Jalen Dalcourt said the unusual 11 a.m. start did impact the team’s flow early.
“It definitely played a part,” Dalcourt said. “The first half, we were a little sleepy and we didn’t play hard defensively. We were very lackadaisical. I think as soon as we woke up, our defensive intensity got better, got more stops and we started finding our niche.
“The morning game definitely slowed us down, but that can’t be an excuse. We’ve got to come out ready to play every game.”
There was nothing fluky about the win for Jackson State, however. The Tigers led the game for 34:27, while the Cajuns only led for 37 seconds in the game.
One of the biggest issues in the game was turnovers with 11 at the half and 19 for the game. Marlin said the goal was to keep the turnovers to under 12.
“In practice, the last two days, a team turns it over, they’re on the line and they run every time,” Marlin said. “So I guess we’re not running enough. Maybe I’ll double them next time. We’ve worked on that. It comes down to guys taking pride and valuing the basketball.”
Trailing by 16 points with 9:14 left to play, the Cajuns did mount a comeback that cut it all the way to 72-70 with 26.6 seconds left to play.
Dalcourt hit three 3-points and delivered several entry passes into the lane to set up scoring opportunities.
“I started finding the groove and started being more aggressive,” Dalcourt said. “I started looking for Theo (Akwuba.). It was a mismatch problem down there. He’s very good and I trust him with the ball down there. When I hit my first 3, it felt real good coming off, so I stayed aggressive, kept looking for my shot and that got us back in the game.”
But Jackson State’s Darius Hicks nailed two free throws with 24.7 seconds left and the Cajuns missed four free throws in the final 2;24 to make the comeback try tougher.
Gabe Watson led the Tigers with 22 points, while Jayveous McKinnis added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Cajuns were led by Kobe Julien with 15 points off the bench, while Akwuba added 10 points and four rebounds.
Jordan Brown added 11 points off the bench, while Dou Gueye was limited to 12 minutes off the bench.
“There are reasons,” Marlin said. “Some guys were disciplined and some guys weren’t playing well.
“It’s not that big a deal who starts, but it was different and something we hadn’t done.”