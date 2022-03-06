UL coach Bob Marlin didn’t have much left.
The exhausting range of emotions – from the grief of his mother Lila dying on his birthday Saturday to his Ragin’ Cajuns transforming themselves into Cinderella this weekend in Pensacola – weighing on his mind made it obvious as he answered questions in the postgame press conference.
His No. 8-seeded Cajuns had just defeated No. 4 Troy 66-57 Sunday evening at the Pensacola Bay Center the day after eliminating top-seeded Texas State to earn a spot in the Monday’s 6 p.m. Sun Belt championship game.
“What a day,” Marlin said. “It’s been a whirlwind of a day.
“I’m so proud of our guys.”
After Saturday’s win, Marlin drove six hours to be with his mother prior to her death. Then he drove back to prepare for Sunday’s game.
He figured he got about two hours of sleep.
“It’s just been really emotional,” he explained. “The team knew – a lot of people didn’t know. We were able to get through to see her. My mother was a four-year letterwoman in high school and she loved basketball.
“She would have wanted me to be here today. I can feel her strength, I can promise you that. I think our guys do too. It’s been a hard day.”
Even without that personal family tragedy, this up-and-down season filled with disappointing losses and unfortunate injury and COVID obstacles would have been enough to exhaust any coach.
Somehow, in Marlin’s mind, it only made his team stronger … strong enough to climb each hill, or mountain, put in its way.
“We’re used to adversity,” he said. “We’ve dealt with it all year. We’ve talked about it and tried to learn from it. It’s life. It’s all about life. Life’s lessons to teach these guys.”
Despite finding out earlier in the week that all-Sun Belt performer Kobe Julien was out of the rest of the season with another knee injury and losing the services of guard Brayan Au again to injury, the Cajuns just kept coming.
In Saturday's win over No. 1 Texas State, it was the combination of Brown and Theo Akwuba that shut the door on the Bobcats' seasoned offense.
On Sunday, Akwuba and Brown didn't spend nearly as much time together on the floor for various reasons, but UL's stingy defense made it work, limiting Troy to 33% from the field for the game.
“Sometimes with a smaller lineup, we play better when one of them is out, because we have the world of confidence in Dou (Gueye) defensively,” Marlin said. “He got after (Duke) Deen a couple time on switches and shut him down... we can be more aggressive when one of the bigs is out but I like those guys back there anchoring the defense and blocking shots too. We got a couple good blocks tonight.”
Akwuba finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Brown settled for eight points and seven rebounds.
But it was the entire team that bonded to support their coach – both in his emotional time of need and in trying to fulfill the preseason expectations of this squad by being one win away from the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in eight years.
“We knew about since the last game,” Akwuba of Marlin’s mother. “We took it upon ourselves to take it to next level this game – to do it not just for him, but for his mother. We want one more. Hopefully, we’re here in this same spot tomorrow … one more.”
No one has played a bigger role in UL’s push for a surprise NCAA berth than Greg Williams.
Greg Williams came up big again with 16 points on 2-of-4 shooting from the 3-point arc and three rebounds.
“He’s done a really good job,” Marlin said of Williams. “He’s practiced hard. He wasn’t having a lot of success earlier in the year, and he lost some minutes and he just kept fighting and fighting. He’s been a great teammate I’ll let you that. Both of these guys are outstanding young men and great teammates.
“Greg just kept working. He’s got a great shot. I tried to get him to be a little bit more aggressive. I thought he was really good in transition this whole tournament.”
With Au unavailable before the game because of a lower-body injury, the obstacles continued for the Cajuns in the first half. First, guard Jalen Dalcourt suffered an ankle injury and missed most of the first half.
Dalcourt returned to score nine points with five rebounds.
“I think we’re just a big family, so it’s important to come together and just protect each other … be there for everyone, and just make it happen,” Williams said. “I think it was over the course of the season where we just bonded together, stayed together and just stayed the course.”
Then Brown picked up his second foul with 12:48 left in the first half, forcing him to sit most of the first half. He settled for six points and five rebounds after a career-high 31 points Saturday.
UL didn’t let up, however. Kentrell Garnett hit a 3-pointer at 11:05 for a 13-8 lead and Williams stayed hot from behind the arc at the 5:52 mark for a 20-16 Cajuns lead.
The bad breaks continued in the second half. Akwuba banged his head on the court and left the game temporarily.
During that stretch, though, UL outscored Troy 13-2. Another Williams’ 3-pointer with 16:50 left ignited that stretch for a 40-29 lead at the time. UL’s lead got as much as 17 at 46-29 on a Trajan Wesley layup.
“Trajan Wesley struggled early and then I thought he really did a nice job,” Marlin said. “He did what we asked him to do and took care of the ball.”
Khalyl Waters' 3-pointer cut UL's lead to 10 with 12:02 left, but Akwuba answered with a three-point play off a Williams feed to allow the Cajuns to maintain a commanding 51-36 lead with 8:59 left to play.
And when the victory was sewed up, Marlin leaned on his staff one more time.
"I told the coaches make sure you watch this game, because I’m going to go get some rest," he said.