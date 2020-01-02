It’s certainly possible to win big as a team if you have super talented individuals with iffy team chemistry.

But it’s not easy to do and it’s certainly not an approach UL coach Billy Napier would ever volunteer for.

In his second season as the Ragin’ Cajuns head coach, Napier and his team leaders have seen firsthand exactly how critical an issue it is.

It's going to be needed one last time heading into Monday's 6:30 p.m. LendingTree Bowl against Miami of Ohio in Mobile, Ala.

“I think there’s tons of positives,” Napier said of the value of good team chemistry. “There’s such a human element to this game. You can see that. I think this team being able to win 10 games is a product of what you’re describing.”

No one can give you a better firsthand account of that subject than senior safety Deuce Wallace.

During his career at UL, he’s seen the impact both ways.

“It means the most,” Wallace said. “That’s the most important thing. Last year, we were close and we were even closer this year and it shows. You can even go back two years ago when we weren’t close at all and you know, that showed. It’s evident in everything you do.”

In UL’s case, it was absolutely necessary.

When coach Napier and his staff took over prior to the 2018 season, the roster was still negatively impacted by NCAA sanctions from the previous era.

Walk-ons have steadily earned scholarships during Napier’s first two seasons to fill out a depth chart.

Two straight appearances in the Sun Belt championship game would have been impossible without it.

“The investment that they made, to get a return on your investment, you always feel good about it,” Napier said. “They bought into the aspect that if you make a commitment to the people around you to build really good trusting relationships – working to get to know each individual story, where they come from, what makes them tick - you’ll play better football.

“It’s rewarding for me as a coach to see that. They did that part and I think that’s one of the reasons that we played better football.”

In an era where transferring is so much easier to do, accepting new teammates is a big part of developing good chemistry.

In the Cajuns’ case, senior tight end Nick Ralston learned the easy way.

“I think we showed him (Ralston) quickly that anybody that’s new here, we embrace them as fast as we can,” Wallace said. “We don’t have any outliers. Everybody has everybody. I keep saying it, but it’s different. I don’t know how else to say it.

“It’s really special and I think we just scratched the surface this year. I told the young guys, ‘Don’t be surprised if we win 10 games from now on.’ They went, ‘You think so?’ I said, ‘I really do, I really do. We have a young team right now and they’re hungry.’ ”

When specifically asked his favorite aspect of his one year with the Cajuns, Ralston didn’t bring up any of UL’s 10 wins.

“I’d say bonding with the different players on the team and the relationships that have been created that will last a lifetime,” he said. “We constantly talking about embracing the culture. Coach Napier says it – ‘culture is a living thing,’ and I think all the kids on the team embrace that.

“It’s just been one big family and it’s just been really cool for them to kind of embrace me like they did.”

It’s not the aspect most of the fans or the media ever witness.

But for the players themselves, it’s what college athletics is really all about.

“He (father and ex-UL quarterback Donnie Wallace) is still in contact with all of his teammates to this day, which I find amazing,” Wallace said. “The biggest thing I’m going to miss is the locker room. We have the funniest relationships. We have a blast, man. It makes it even better when you have a 10-win season for the first time in history.

“It makes it that much sweeter. It’s really genuine people altogether. Everybody has a role. It’s awesome when everybody comes together and it works out.”