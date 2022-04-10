The series opener at last-place Arkansas State made it seem like an easy task over the weekend, but it didn’t turn out to be that way for the UL baseball team.
Nevertheless, the Ragin’ Cajuns completed their first Sun Belt series sweep of the season with a 7-4 road win over the Red Wolves in 10 innings on Sunday in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
The win improved UL to 18-14 overall and 7-5 in league play, while Arkansas State dropped to 5-24 and 0-12.
The Cajuns cruised to a 10-0 win in Friday’s opener, before needing two runs in the ninth to win 5-3 on Saturday.
Before UL knew it Sunday, it was down 4-0 after three innings.
The comeback began with a four-run rally in the fifth inning to tie it. Jonathan Brandon was 3 for 4 on the day and also doubled to lead off that key frame.
Bobby Lada reached on an error that drove in a run to really get the rally going. The Red Wolves made five errors in the game that resulted in three UL unearned runs.
Max Marusak’s RBI single cut the lead in half before Tyler Robertson’s single was compounded by a fielding error. Carson Roccaforte’s fly ball was dropped to tie the game at 4-4.
The Cajuns wouldn’t score again until the 10th inning, and the Red Wolves missed a golden opportunity in the eighth.
In that frame, the Red Wolves loaded the bases with no outs. Cooper Trammel, who had an RBI single in the three-run third, singled and Wil French’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed.
A walk then loaded the bases, and UL reliever Tommy Ray came out to face a tall task.
Fortunately for the Cajuns, Ray was up for the challenge. First, he struck out two straight batters and then coaxed a ground out to end the threat.
Finally, UL’s bats put together a rally to win the game. With one out, Brandon walked. Julian Brock then singled to get him to 4 for 5 at the plate on the day.
After a walk to Lada, Brandon scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Marusak made sure UL had two insurance runs with a two-run single to center.
Cooper Rawls pitched the final two innings in scoreless fashion to get the win for the Cajuns, allowing just one hit and striking out two.