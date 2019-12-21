If you’re a member of the 2019-20 UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team, don’t ask what else could go wrong.

You might get an answer right away.

Already down three players for the season to injuries, the news heading into Saturday’s Sun Belt home opener was senior guard P.J. Hardy wasn’t dressed with an ankle injury.

Yet four minutes into the second half, all signs pointed to some much-needed relief to this season filled of bad news with the Cajuns leading 51-37 with 16:35 left to play.

Then everywhere went haywire.

Little Rock forward Ruot Monyyong went wild inside with an eight-point run, the Cajuns started turning the ball over with regularity and before coach Bob Marlin’s crew knew what hit them, Little Rock had escaped with a 69-66 come-from-behind win over the Cajuns on Saturday at the Cajundome.

“We’ve just got to have ball security,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We’ve got to do a better job with the ball.”

For the Cajuns, it was a crippling early loss.

One, because it dropped them to 5-7 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Two, because it was a home game and those are precious in conference play.

For Little Rock, it was the end of a David Copperfield weekend in Louisiana – first stealing a game at ULM with a late comeback for a 73-72 win and then duplicating the feat in Lafayette on Saturday.

It wasn’t that UL was overly sloppy on the night. The Cajuns only had 12 turnovers, compared to 17 for the visiting Trojans.

But two critical ones came at the worst time. Leading 63-62 with 1:47 left, two straight UL possessions ended without a shot.

“Really, like coach said, ‘We’ve been tested,’ so really just not have a division in the locker room and trust each other,” Russell said of the turnover problems. “Work on our trust with each other. Expect that the next man is going to pick up the slack. It was unfortunate that we had some turnovers at the end and they made some tough buckets.”

After the first one, Little Rock’s leading scorer Markquis Nowell hit his only 3-pointer off the night to give the Trojans the lead for good at 65-63 with 57 seconds left to play.

The Cajuns’ defense – with help from foul trouble - stifled Nowell for much of the night, finishing with seven points in 25 minutes. He was leading the Sun Belt with a 20-point average entering the game.

“I felt like when he got his fourth foul and left the game, our guys dropped their guard,” Marlin said. “Some other guys stepped up for them.”

The second turnover was followed by a Monyyong dunk to give him 21 point and 12 rebounds on the night.

To make the loss even more frustrating, the Cajuns actually inbounded the ball with 3.4 seconds left down by 3 and ran a perfect play. Mason Aucoin made a quick pass to Dou Gueye near the free throw line and he quickly whipped it to Cedric Russell.

But just as this season has gone so far, the shot didn’t fall and the Cajuns had already lost two league games before Santa Claus arrived.

“Really just settle in and remember that we’re the home team,” was Russell’s advice. “Just settle in and be comfortable about it. It’s not like we’re dealing with crazy fans. These guys are rooting for us. Remember that we’re at home and get back comfortable and protect the ball.”

Little Rock’s size played a huge role in the loss for UL. The Trojans outrebounded the Cajuns 33-25, but it was more the lack of inside defense that proved fatal to UL. Kamani Johnson and Monyyong combined to shoot 17-for-21 from the field. Johnson added 19 points and seven boards.

That helped Little Rock (8-5, 2-0) shoot 63.6 percent from the field in the second half, while UL was struggling at 31.8 percent from the field. UL’s best inside defender Tirus Smith fouled out with 7:21 left and the Trojans had their way in the paint.

“We did a great job with our game plan,” Marlin said. “We had the best shooting practice we’ve had today all year. Guys really executed what we were trying to do. We guarded their plays the whole game (half), took Nowell out of the game and got hurt on second-chance points. With their size, they threw over the top on us.

“In the second half, we didn’t guard at all. We give them 64 percent and we shoot 32 percent. We were up 14 and then had six possessions in a row where we didn’t score, but we were stopping them. Then, we quit stopping them and we still didn’t score.”

After UL seized the 51-37 lead from two Smith free throws at 16:35, the Cajuns only made two field goals the rest of the way.

“As a team, we need to come together and made a decision, get in the bonus and get to the free throw line,” Johnson said of UL’s offensive drought. “We all make free throws. We’re a good free throw shooting team. That’s the time we need to focus on getting to the line and getting our groove back.”

Johnson scored 17 points in the first half and finished with 26, along with nine rebounds. But Russell was the only other Cajun in double figures.

Little Rock had 18 assists compared to only nine for the Cajuns.

“I thought we played selfish at times,” Marlin said. “We have to share the ball better.”

To somehow prevent each other from having to share in more misery the rest of the way.