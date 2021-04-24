No. 5-ranked Alabama struck hard in the bottom of the first inning.
No. 13 UL did its damage in the fifth.
The home team’s blow was packed a bigger punch, enough for Alabama to claim a 5-3 win Saturday at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Cajuns dropped to 35-8 on the season, while Alabama improved to 35-7. The final game of the series is 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Alabama jumped on UL ace Summer Ellyson for four runs in the first inning. With one out, KB Sides doubled ahead of a Kaylee Tow RBI double.
Lexi Kilfoyl followed with a three-run home run.
Ellyson rebounded and only allowed two singles the rest of the way.
The Cajuns got to Alabama ace Montana Fouts in the fifth.
Kendall Talley and Karly Heath set the table with singles before pinch-hitter Carrie Bowell’s RBI groundout chased home UL’s first run.
Kaitlyn Alderink then hit a two-run single to cut Alabama’s lead to 4-3.
But Fouts would strand the bases loaded with with back-to-back strikeouts to maintain the one-run lead.
The Crimson Tide then added an unearned insurance run in the fifth for the two-run cushion.
Ellyson (16-5) allowing five runs (four earned), five hits, two walks and striking out seven.
Fouts (15-3) ended up allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10.