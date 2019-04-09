UL coach Gerry Glasco doesn't pass up many opportunities to speak glowingly about how great it is for his No. 10-ranked Ragin' Cajuns to play in front of their home crowd at Lamson Park.

Their home encounter with Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. Wednesday will be the last chance to do so for a while.

For Cajuns softball head coach Glasco, taking foot off gas not an option The No. 10-ranked UL softball team has won 10 games in a row, sports a 33-4 record and is a perfect 15-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Two days later, UL (33-4) will begin a stretch in which it plays five games in five days in North Carolina.

"It feels really good to be home, play at our home field and have our home crowd," UL ace pitcher Summer Ellyson said. "It brings a different energy. We come out there and want to fight out guts out."

Glasco is hoping the fans will continue to see several of the things they witnessed in last weekend's sweep of UT Arlington.

Naturally, Ellyson herself tops that list.

Summer Ellyson carries Cajuns softball to another Sun Belt series sweep over UT-Arlington Two weekends ago, the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team's batting order was on fire, scoring 36 runs in a dominating three-game ser…

"Game two (of UTA series) impressed me with both her and (pitching) coach (Mike) Roberts. Summer’s got the ability now to throw four good pitches," Glasco said.

"What we’ve seen here the last two or three weeks is she pitches better the second and third time around, because her and coach Roberts are able to do a better job adjusting their scouting report to the hitters than the hitters are adjusting their scouting report to Summer. I thought that really showed that in 2-0 win in game two."

Then there's Keeli Milligan, who returned to the leadoff spot against UTA with great effectiveness.

"I thought Keeli Milligan really stepped up this series," Glasco said. "She gave me the aggression that I've been looking for, so I stuck her back in that leadoff spot today. I just think we're a little bit different tempo of a ball club when we get her to the top of the order and get her going."

Sophomore No. 2 pitcher Carrie Boswell is also high on that list.

Ragin' Cajuns softball nail down 50th consecutive Sun Belt series win STATESBORO, Ga. — For the second straight day, it wasn’t a walk in a park for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns, but the bottom line is coach …

"Carrie understands that every single game is critical," Glasco said. "We’re not giving her innings. She’s earned the innings she’s getting. I’m thrilled with where she’s at. She’s throwing the ball with more movement.

"She’s got more command of her changeup. She’s still developing. She’s still getting better. I think she’s going to be a really good pitcher at the end of the season for us."

Foote: Upset loss to McNeese State may be best thing that's happened to Cajuns It may go against conventional old-school thinking, but sometimes the best thing for a good team is just to lose a game.

SLU at UL

Game: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lamson Park.

Radio: KROF 960 AM.

Records: SLU 22-15, 10-5; UL 33-4, 15-0.

Ranking: UL No. 10.

RPI: SLU No. 171; UL No. 20.

UL hitters: Julie Rawls (.417, 9 HRs, 34 RBIs); Alissa Dalton (.396, 3 HRs, 28 RBIs); Bailey Curry (.371, 6 HRs, 32 RBIs). Team: .343, 267 runs, 49 HRs, 114 SBs.

SLU hitters: Rebecca Skains (.372, 2 HRs, 37 RBIs); Ella Manzer (.361, 2 HRs, 19 RBIs); Jaquelyn Ramon (.360, 8 RBIs, 52 SBs). Team: 320, 223 runs, 12 HRs, 169 SBs.

UL pitchers: Summer Ellyson (23-4, 1.18, 166.1 IP, 91 H, 31 BB, 199 K); Carrie Boswell (7-0, 2.42, 37.2 IP, 34 H, 15 BB, 13 K). Team: 1.53, 238.1 IP, 143 H, 63 BB, 244 K, .170.

SLU pitchers: Alley McDonald (8-4, 1.60 ERA, 87.2 IP, 74 H, 16 BB, 34 K); Sophie Hannabas (4-4, 4.71, 38.2 IP, 56 H, 14 BB, 13 K). Team: 2.94, 252 IP, 251 H, 83 BB, 108 K, .254.