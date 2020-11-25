INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
With a win, the Cajuns can increase their winning streak to three in the series, to 12 against Sun Belt West teams under Billy Napier and to 5-0 on the road this season.
KEY MATCHUP
UL offensive line vs. ULM defensive front – The Warhawks’ offensive line is only rushing for an average of 66 yards per game and has yielded 21 sacks. If UL is going to cover a spread approaching 30 points, its offensive line will need to manhandle ULM’s defensive front.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: QB Levi Lewis has thrown for 1,880 yards on 139-227 passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He needs two TD passes to surpass Terrance Broadway into second place on the all-time list with 50 behind Jake Delhomme (64).
ULM: QB Jeremy Hunt made his first start of the season at Georgia State in ULM’s last game on Nov. 7 and responded by throwing for 339 yards and three scores.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL leads the all-time series 29-25 … The Cajuns have scored 20 or more points in 16 straight games and it 14-2 in that stretch … UL’s offensive line was recognized on the Joe Moore Award midseason watch list due to ranking 10th nationally at 1.0 sacks a game and eighth with only 3.62 tackles for loss allowed … ULM’s defense is allowing 442.9 yards per game, compared to UL’s offense piling up 436 yards per game … UL is still losing the time of possession battle for the season (28:02 to 31:58), but so it ULM (26:28 to 3:32) … UL cornerback Mekhi Garner had four pass breakups against South Alabama, the most since Lance Kelley in 2011 … the most points UL has ever scored vs. ULM is 54 in 2005, while ULM put up 56 in 2017 … UL’s defense is ranked 26th nationally in scoring defense (22.1) … ULM’s offense has only converted 25.7 percent of its third down tries, compared to 39 percent for UL, while ULM’s defense has allowed 55 percent conversion rate, compared to 43 percent for Cajuns.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
31 – In eight games, ULM’s only rushed for 31 first downs, compared to 79 for UL and 111 for its opponents.
16 – Number of wins UL has in 17 tries when scoring at least 35 points in the last three seasons.
11 – The Cajuns have 11 interceptions on the season, tied for seventh most nationally and the most since 14 in 2013.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Turnover machines
The Cajuns’ defense has forced at least two turnovers in four straight games, the longest such streak since 2014.
2 – Kick return yardage
Both teams have a ton of kick return yards this season – UL 612 on 24 returns, while ULM has 505 on 29 returns.
3 – Pressuring the QBs
ULM’s offensive line has allowed 21 sacks for a loss of 120 yards this season, while UL’s only allowed eight sacks for 57.
4 – The yellow flags
One thing not responsible for ULM’s 0-8 record is penalties. The Warhawks only have 38 flags for 362 yards, compared to 50 flags for UL for 521 yards.
SCHEDULES
UL MONROE (0-8, 0-5)
Sept. 12 At Army, L 37-7
Sept. 19 Texas State, L 38-17
Sept. 26 UTEP, 31-6
Oct. 3 Georgia Southern, L 35-30
Oct. 10 At Liberty, L 40-7
Oct. 24 At South Alabama, L 38-14
Oct. 31 Appalachian State, L 31-13
Nov. 7 at Georgia State, L 52-34
Nov. 28 Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Dec. 5 At Arkansas State, TBA
Dec. 17 At Troy, 6 p.m.
UL (7-1, 5-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, W 24-20
Oct. 31 At Texas State, W 44-34
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, W 27-20
Nov. 14 South Alabama, W 38-10
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, ccd.
Nov. 28 At ULM, 2 p.m.
Dec. 4, At Appalachian State, 6 p.m.
Dec. 19 Sun Belt championship game
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 44, ULM 17
Recent history may indicate that this is going to be a close one and who knows, it may be. On paper and in the world of intangibles, there doesn’t seem to be a good reason why it would happen. The Warhawks don’t even get the break of it being the last game of the regular season due to COVID makeup dates in December. Sometimes a team can put all its eggs in one basket in a finale. ULM did play a new starting quarterback in its last game and he threw for 339 yards and three scores. That’s certainly a ray of hope, but the Cajuns are just so much better on the line of scrimmage and too eager for a strong finish. Plus, quite possibly the best thing UL does is defend the pass.