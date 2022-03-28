It was a huge comeback weekend for UL’s baseball and softball teams this past weekend, and each team was bolstered by a comeback story.
On the baseball side, junior center fielder Max Marusak showed exactly why many UL fans were anxiously awaiting his return.
At Lamson Park, it was a comeback of a different kind with junior outfielder Frankie Izard starting her first game since a gruesome leg injury last April 5 at Lamar.
Marusak’s speed at the top of the order just sets the stage for the Cajuns’ batting order in a way no one else on the team can do.
“Yeah and look he’s raw, raw,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “I mean he’s got a chance to get better and better. Obviously, he had a big impact this weekend, but he’s got a chance to really, really get a lot better — not only over the course of our season but in the years to come.”
Marusak missed 15 starts with a tricky oblique injury that had to be handled with care. Now, when he gets on the base paths, there’s nothing timid about the approach. He's running really fast with reckless abandon.
“I feel good,” Marusak said. “It’s a little sore. I hadn’t used these muscles in a while, but it’s good enough to play.
“Just keep taking care of it with our trainer and we’ll get there.”
After winning a series over South Alabama this past weekend, Marusak and the Cajuns (11-12, 2-4) will try to keep it going when they play Southeastern at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hammond and UNO the following night in New Orleans.
“They’re gritty and they’re all dangerous,” Deggs said of playing at SLU and UNO on back-to-back nights. “Those to me are a lot tougher than lining up against a Power Five school in a midweek where the natural motivation is in there. This is just grit versus grit where you have to make pitches and plays and be able to reach base and score.”
Meanwhile, Izard and the UL softball squad (20-8, 7-2) get one more day off before playing 6 p.m. Wednesday at Texas, fresh off their first Sun Belt Conference weekend sweep of the season.
Izard has been pinch-running lately, but Sunday was her first start since having to be carried off the field at Lamar last April.
“Our team is rooting for her so bad,” Glasco said. “She’s got the clubhouse in her back pocket. Everybody’s rooting for her to have success, because the injury she’s coming back from is a major injury.”
In fact, Glasco said he presented his coaching staff with several lineup options for Sunday’s game, and the staff selected the one with Izard in it.
“She’s such a great person,” Glasco said of Izard. “We’re all wanting her to find success and overcome the challenge of the setback that she had.
“That was really a highlight for us. She’s definitely coming back quicker than we thought we’d see a month ago, which is not surprising if you know Frankie. I’m anxious to see how it plays out.”
When she hasn't been pinch-running, she's hit .333 on the season in six official at-bats.
"My only concern is that we’re putting too much on her too quick," Glasco said. "This is a not a little thing. But I love what she’s doing at the plate and I love what she’s doing at batting practice. No doubt we’ll repeat that lineup a few times the rest of the season."