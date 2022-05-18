Of course, she was nervous and even a little unsure of herself.
UL senior outfielder Raina O’Neal hadn’t seen live pitching in almost two months with a thumb injury.
And the year before that, a broken wrist reduced her to only six games all season long.
The final days of her college career were flashing before her eyes and the opportunities were dwindling.
Instead of yielding to that pressure, the Richmond, Texas native did exactly what her coaches and teammates expected her to do.
After all, she’s Raina O’Neal.
In her first at-bat since March 5 in that first game back as a starter on April 29 against Coastal Carolina, O’Neal tripled off the wall.
“That’s just experience at the end of the day,” said UL pitching coach Justin Robichaux, whose Cajuns will take on Auburn at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the NCAA Clemson Regional opener in South Carolina. “Being able to be in a frame of mind where you can let yourself play the game and to reflective on, ‘I’m not prepared.’ She doesn’t think that way. She lets her talent take over and her athleticism take over.”
It's what a leader of O’Neal’s caliber does.
“I think you guys see it in the dugout and you see it on the field - she’s a leader,” UL pitcher Kandra Lamb said. “She’s out there setting examples. She’s setting our standard on the field and off the field. She’s our rock.
“She’s what Ragin’ Cajun softball embodies. That’s Raina O’Neal.”
As calm and collected as she seems, though, O’Neal admits she wasn’t as confident on the inside.
“I was just shocked it went that far,” O’Neal laughed. “You want to come out and you want to perform, but you don’t want to put that much pressure on yourself.”
She encored that with a homer later in the game to finish her return 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“You just want to get on time because I haven’t seen pitches in forever,” she added. “You just want to get back in the groove of things, so to have the type of game I had was super exciting. It obviously wasn’t anything I was expecting.”
Perhaps some helpful advice from her parents helped O’Neal embrace these precious few games left in her career.
“In all honesty, I was worried, but one thing my parents kept telling me – especially my Dad was telling me – was that no matter what, these are your last games and have fun and work hard and if it happens, it happens,” O’Neal said. “But as long as you’re out there and able to play softball again for the little bit of time you do have, you should be grateful for that.”
Her coaches and teammates also weren’t surprised when O’Neal stole the show in her final Sun Belt Tournament last week, earning MVP honors after hitting .500 with a double, two homers and five RBIs.
“It did blow me away,” O’Neal admitted. “I’m just trying to contribute and just be happy to be out there. But to get that accolade as you’re doing it and then to see my teammates be so happy for me, it was amazing.”
The eruption of emotion when O’Neal was announced as the MVP was because of the respect her teammates have for her, but also the empathy for the obstacles she’s overcome to get to this point.
There was no transfer portal when O’Neal decided to leave Texas Tech for UL, so she had sit out an entire season. She shined in that first season playing at Lamson Park, hitting .326 with 10 doubles, 10 homers, 36 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.
The following year, though, was cut short by the pandemic shutdown after just 24 games. Then six games into last season, O’Neal was off to a great .421 start at the plate, only to break her wrist diving for a line drive.
“For me, it was putting my focus on something else, especially because when I got hurt, Taylor (Roman) got hurt that same day,” O’Neal said of coping with injury. “For me it was just being there for her as well and going into a new role to what type of teammate I was supposed to be. So trying to focus on that helped me a lot.”
Just imagine the frustration of injuring her thumb sliding into second base just a few weeks into her final season.
“At first, it was worse, because I was going through this AGAIN,” O’Neal explained. “That was tough for me to handle at first, but then it was less in a sense that I knew how to deal with being out and having to put that aside and be a good teammate, because I had already been through it.”
Fortunately, the recovery was more clear cut this time around.
“Last year, I didn’t have surgery,” she said. “It was just waiting for my body to feel a certain way. This time, there was more a time line and it’s more accurate.
“Last year, we’re just doing X-rays every week to see how my bone is healing. This one was a lot easier to manage.”
Through it all, O’Neal set an example of how to cope with utter frustration with grace.
“Raina is a leader, man,” Robichaux said. “I think she’s a difference-maker when she’s on the field. She plays with an experience level that I think is critical for the freshmen to kind of see. She’s overcome more injuries than most. I think that’s kind of the theme of this group.
“They’re going to going to keep moving forward no matter what you throw at them and Raina O’Neal is a prime example.”
Knowing some of her teammates were in middle school when her college career began, O’Neal is grateful none of them call her ‘Grandma’ as many teams would.
Even more, she hopes her advice still rings in their ears after her departure.
“I just think I tried to do a good job of making sure they know the little things for when I’m gone,” O’Neal said. “OK, this is how we do this .. and when we’re in this moment, we need to focus in and do the little things I feel like you have to remind people of. Next year when I’m gone, I hope they still remember those things.”