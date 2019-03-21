One of the facets of going into the second year of a football coaching regime is the carryover effect.

Certainly UL coach Billy Napier is counting on that up and down his roster as his Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for the 2019 season during spring drills.

“I think we’ve got nobody that has arrived out there,” Napier said. “But we’ve got lots of guys who have played one year in this system and this is where they can make the big jump.

"I firmly believe when a guy has a significant year of playing time and then he’s got an offseason and he goes back to work in that same system and that same way of doing things, that’s where they make the biggest jump in their career.

“And certainly Ja’Marcus (Bradley) fits in that category.”

In some minds Bradley’s breakthrough season at wide receiver was actually a year ago with 40 receptions for 608 yards and 10 touchdowns.

So if the Ackerman, Mississippi, native does take the biggest leap of his career this fall, look out Sun Belt Conference secondary. UL’s offense will likely be rolling.

“Walking in the door (last year), there were lots of quality comments about Ja’Marcus, not only the type of player he was and the consistency he played with, but also what type of teammate he is,” Napier said.

“What I admire about Ja’Marcus is he plays well without the ball, he’s a tremendous practice player and he’s a very consistent guy. You know what you’re getting out of him every day.”

Indeed, the 6-1, 195-pound Bradley had already made somewhat of an impression with 39 receptions for 475 yards and two scores as a sophomore after catching 21 balls for 370 yards and a score in his redshirt freshman campaign.

“I expected (a big junior year),” he said. “I just kept my head down and worked. I knew it was going to come sooner or later.”

Still, as Bradley looked around the wide receiver room a year ago at this time, he noticed such targets as Keenan Barnes, Ryheem Malone and Jarrod Jackson.

“I think the wideouts around me just motivated me to grind harder,” Bradley said. “I saw Bam and KB was in the picture, and Ryheem. I needed to do something, so I just worked every day.”

Now that he’s the clear-cut most productive returning wide receiver, Bradley isn’t about to lose his edge.

His plan is to improve in an area that might just fit into Napier’s overall plan of a huge second-year upgrade.

“Yards after the catch and increasing my speed,” Bradley said.

Simply put, Bradley watched as big-play performers with the elite speed turned relative short gainers into 90-yard touchdown plays.

“I’ve been working with our strength coach, working on my speed and agility once the ball reaches my hands to make guys miss,” Bradley said. “I feel like I do a good job of catching the ball, but once I do, I need to be able to strike out like (Raymond) Calais.”

If that happens, naturally Bradley will be more appealing to the pro scouts next spring.

“It’s in my mind,” Bradley said of his NFL dreams, “but right now I’m focused on the season and doing what’s best for the team and getting us back to the championship game and winning it.”

He also warns not to be surprise if any young receivers shine as well this fall.

“I don’t feel like it’s just on me and Bam,” Bradley said. “We’ve got a lot of guys y’all don’t know about yet, but once the season starts, y’all are going to see them.”

Napier’s certainly pleased with Bradley’s excellent senior example.

“That consistency and that discipline and those practice habits led to great production,” Napier said. “He plays our ‘X’ position, which is a marquee position. There are a number of premiere players that have played that position in this offense.

“He’s in prime position to have a quality season.”