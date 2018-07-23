Sun Belt Conference commissioner Karl Benson has a first-ever football championship game in December. His league has a hugely expanded agreement with ESPN that includes 650 live events over the next two seasons and even more in subsequent years.
His league membership is finally where he envisioned, in a southeastern United States footprint, and last month those 10 football-playing members received seven-figure end-of-year payouts that reflect a 10-fold increase over the past decade.
In effect, at Monday’s Sun Belt Football Media Day activities at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Benson said the Sun Belt has grown past its recent “Together We Rise” slogan.
“In every key indicator that can be used to evaluate the strength of a conference,” he said in his annual state-of-the-league message, “the Sun Belt has risen over the past four years. In every one of those areas that are the most important, both to us and our member institutions, the Sun Belt has lived up to that slogan.”
No one was disagreeing with Benson during the annual gathering of league football coaches Monday, given the numbers on and off the field.
The Sun Belt went 4-1 in its five contracted bowl games — an increase of three in the past four years — last December, the second-best winning percentage of any of the nation’s 10 conferences (the Big Ten went 7-1). In that same four-year period, the Sun Belt won 11 of 18 bowl games, with that .611 winning percentage the best of any conference.
“What we’ve been able to do against our peer conferences and in bowl games, that speaks for itself,” said Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield, whose program had never played in a bowl game before 2015 and has now won bowls the past three seasons. “Our schools have been very competitive and won a lot of games, and those wins have elevated our league. We’ve changed the narrative from five or 10 years ago.”
The narrative also changes this year when the Sun Belt stages its inaugural championship game, becoming the final FBS league to play a postseason game. That Dec. 1 game will match the winners of the newly created East and West Divisions, at the site of the division winner with the best overall record.
Because of schedules that didn’t match up some of the league’s best teams over the past two years, the league regular-season title was shared in 2016 and 2017 — Appalachian State and Arkansas State in 2016 and Appalachian State and Troy last year. The title game takes care of that issue, and Benson emphasized that the on-campus finale provides an opportunity for a quality environment.
“We’re going to be looking for that excitement and that enthusiasm,” he said. “We know what home-field advantage can do, and what it can mean to the home fans. I think it’s going to be a great showcase. I liken it to ESPN’s GameDay. … They’ve created an environment, and that’s what we’re going to try to do with a game-day experience.”
Benson also discussed the best-case scenario — a Sun Belt team entering the title game with an opportunity to claim the New Year’s Day bowl spot that goes to the top team in the “Group of Five” conferences.
“That opportunity makes for a very intriguing concept,” said UL-Lafayette’s Billy Napier, one of three coaches making their first media day appearance. “If you can get that Power Five win and get yourself in that position out of this league, you’re a candidate to do something like Central Florida did last year. That was great for everyone on the Group of Five level.”
“We want to be the highest rated league in the Group of Five,” Benson said, “and send our team to one of the New Year’s Day games. There’s no reason we can’t do that, and do it this year.”
Benson said the opportunity for a “run-the-table” season is greater now than in the past, since more league teams have gone to a scheduling model for its four non-conference games that includes only one Power Five opponent, two peer-conference foes and one FCS opponent.
“While it does sacrifice some monies,” Benson said, “it gives our coaches and student-athletes a chance at a winning season and advancement to bowl games. We’re encouraging what we think is smart scheduling.”
The only two schools in the Sun Belt playing two Power Five opponents this season are the two Louisiana schools. The Ragin’ Cajuns travel to face Mississippi State on Sept. 15 and Alabama on Sept. 29, while UL-Monroe goes to Texas A&M on Sept. 15 and Ole Miss on Oct. 6.
The Cajuns do have two nonconference home games this year including the Sept. 1 opener against Grambling, after playing only one last season. UL-Lafayette does travel to two East Division favorites, Appalachian State and Troy.
“We have lots of unknowns, and we have lots of challenges,” Napier said. “We need more leadership at the player level, and I’m really anxious to see how this group will deal with adversity because we will have that. But I really think we have a team that’s anxious to prove themselves and is going to play with a chip on their shoulder.”