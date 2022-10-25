UL coach Michael Desormeaux doesn’t actually have many memories of Southern Mississippi.
As a player, the one recollection is a night he’d like to forget – a 51-21 loss in Hattiesburg as Hurricane Gustav approached in 2008.
As an assistant coach, the Ragin’ Cajuns fell to Southern Miss 28-21 in the New Orleans Bowl in 2016.
Truthfully, those disappointments are pretty accurate depiction of the historical series between the two programs.
Familiar or not, Desormeaux is hoping Thursday’s ESPN2 6:30 p.m. visit to Southern Miss is the start of an exciting new rivalry for UL’s football program ... as well as a new era of Cajun success.
“All those things make it fun,” Desormeaux said. “Even though I don’t have a lot of experience with Southern Miss, I’m excited about what it has been and excited about what it’s going to be going forward. I just think it sets up to be really good. I really do.”
Despite not really knowing the particulars, Desormeaux seems to get the potential, and he’s right.
For those who have been around the program going back to the early 1980s, Thursday’s contest is just dripping with irony.
In those days, many diehard UL football fans had one dream … if only the Cajuns could one day be as good as Southern Miss.
Fast-forward to 2022 and the Eagles are in year two of a rebuild hoping to get to the level the Cajuns have achieved in recent years after no double-digit win and five losing seasons since 2012.
In many ways, that dream actually came true with a pair of Top 25 finishes over the last two seasons.
Now, UL's longtime model program is in the Sun Belt. Thursday could very well be the start of a special football rivalry, something this program has needed for a long time.
“The cool thing about our conference, you have some of that stuff that can develop,” Desormeaux said of rivalries. “With these guys, I don’t think it’s got to develop. Not that it’s a rivalry, there’s a familiarity between fans bases that people can get excited about.”
There certainly is an historic connection, although most of it was UL looking up at Southern Miss.
The Eagles own the all-time series 40-11-1 with seven of UL’s wins coming almost 100 years ago. (Apparently the Great Depression hit USM a little harder than it did SLI).
More recently, the two programs played 18 times between 1981 and 2003. When they played in Lafayette, the Cajuns won their fair share of games – three between 1984 and 1993 with close losses of 14-13 in 1990 and 35-32 in 1995.
When the two teams played in Hattiesburg, Desormeaux’s nightmarish memory applied. In my mind, the 24-21 overtime win at Southern Miss in 1989 is still a top five all-time win for this program – even with all the recent success since 2011.
Why? It’s the only time UL’s ever won in Hattiesburg – 1-22 all-time at ‘The Rock’.
Even worse, in the 11 other trips there since 1981, UL’s lost by an average of 32.5 points a game. Not just ugly, really ugly.
The good thing about Thursday’s matchup is none of the coaches or players know anything about the dismal history.
Instead, they’re hoping to begin a new trend where the ‘The Rock’ isn’t a house of horrors.
Despite his lack of experience with the series history, Desormeaux actually knows quite a bit about the current staff.
Head coach Will Hall was the offensive coordinator at UL in 2017, Reed Stringer was UL’s recruiting coordinator for seven years under Mark Hudspeth and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong had two stints with the Cajuns under coach Billy Napier.
Also, UL running back coach Matt Bergeron played and coached at Southern Miss.
“You could tell he was a head coach when he got here,” Desormeaux said of Hall. “He was meticulous. He had a plan. He was a great assistant coach as well. It was never, ‘Well, this is what I would do.’ He had opinions when he was asked and he had good opinions.
“He and I really were kind of eye to eye. I agreed with a lot of the things that he believed in and the way he wanted to do it.”
Armstrong is the youngest DC in the nation and got valuable experience in Cajun Country.
“He was a GA – probably 24, 25 years old – and he had a maturity about him like he was probably 40 years old,” Desormeaux said of Armstrong. “He was locked in and he did his job really well. He was actually on offense that year in 2017 and then when coach Napier got here, he went back to defense. He’s a heck of a football coach.”
As he watches film, it’s not hard to see their signature on USM’s play – tough, hard-nosed and efficient.
“They do a really good job of leading,” Desormeaux said. “They took over a program where they made changes and wanted to do it their way and in year two, you can see it circling around to where they want it to go.
“I had no doubt that was going to happen when they got the job at Southern Miss.”