The overall theme for the 2020 season thus far for the No. 19-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns applies also to the special teams.

It’s been good enough to help build a 2-0 start, but not as good as they would like.

Take junior punter Rhys Byrns, for example. Byrns joined running back Elijah Mitchell as two of the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Week honorees after Saturday’s 34-31 overtime win over Georgia State.

Byrns punted seven times for a 45-yard average, including three punts inside the 20 and two over 50 yards.

Yet Byrns wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

“I didn’t feel like I performed great,” Byrns said Monday. “I felt like I hit a couple of them not as good as I could of and I didn’t have the touch to place it inside the 10, like I would have liked.”

Too many line drives as well.

“I would have liked a bit more hang time over the weekend,” he said. “I got bailed out by my coverage times,, so I’ll be working on that.”

UL coach Billy Napier wasn’t content with the placement either, or having to punt seven times to be honest.

“I do think the accuracy of the punts could have been better Saturday in terms of the placement, but in general, Rhys was a weapon and he’ll continue to be that,” he said.

Even on his punt that went out of bounds at the 11, Byrns said his goal was to place it at the 5.

“I think that’s from that we put a massive focus on special teams here, calling them ‘GameChangers,’ ” Byrns said. “We practice it every day. I think we focus on it a lot more than other teams and it’s showing when we play against them. I feel like our guys are more prepared when we go out there. It’s helping with wins.”

Byrns gave credit to snapper Paul Boudreaux and gunner Percy Butler for their help.

“Paul Boudreaux snaps unbelievably,” Byrns said. “I seriously think he’s the best snapper in the country. If you watch him snap the ball, it’s crazy how accurate he is and how quick he gets it back. And then to have Percy Butler as flyer is a blessing. You never have to worry with him. You can line-drive them and the punt team covered really well, so they bailed me out a lot.”

ADJUSTMENTS NECESSARY

After five relatively disappointing quarters running the football midway through Saturday’s overtime road win, the Cajuns’ vaunted rushing attack finally began looking like itself with a second-half explosion that resulted in 240 rushing yards in the game.

Mitchell ended up with 164 rushing yards to earn Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“I think it’s a cumulative effect of all those combined,” Napier explained. “I think picking from the right stuff, playing a little better fundamentally, better communication, better fundamentals – adjusting to the type of players they had and also their plan, their fronts and their movements.”

In other words, Mitchell’s rushing figures go much deeper than his individual effort.

“You start with the offensive line,” Napier explained. “Everybody always wants to talk about the offensive line, but in reality, the way we do it, the quarterback’s got to make the right decisions. He’s got to hand the ball off, throw the ball, read this defender. You always have to do a really good job on the edges of the formation at tight end. You have to do a good job blocking at wide receiver.

“A lot of our issues are the collective effort of the offense. I think we’ve got to get to a point where every position group, we can turn the tape on we’re not going 8-for-11, 9-for-11, 10-for-11 on plays. We need more plays when all 11 players are doing exactly right. That’s what we as coaches and players are working on as we speak.”

Napier said veteran players need to play better, newcomers need to grow and “we need to coach better across the board, play-calling included.”

COVID-19 ISSUES

Napier said he wouldn’t address any updates on UL’s battle with COVID-19 testing after having nine players not make the trip to Atlanta last Saturday until Wednesday evening.

But that issue is certainly a major topic on the mind of this Saturday’s opponent Georgia Southern. The Eagles had 33 players affected in the week one nailbiting 27-26 win over Campbell and Georgia Southern’s game against Florida Atlantic this past weekend was postponed a day before the game due to a COVID outbreak with the Owls.

“I do think we did a really good job on Friday before the game day of flipping the switch and getting a good practice in that day, and really moving on to the next one,” Ga. Southern coach Chad Lunsford said. “Obviously they were disappointed in not getting to play and not being able to play on ESPN. You can always get better from game one to game two and we didn’t get that opportunity.”

It’s unclear exactly how many of Georgia Southern’s 33 were actual positive tests, or how many are scheduled to be back for Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest at Cajun Field on ESPN2.

“I know everybody in the country’s dealing with it and dealing with it in their own way,” Lunsford said. “I don’t look at it as something that’s unique to us, but looking forward to, knock on wood if everything goes well, getting the majority of our guys back and being ready to play (vs. Cajuns on Saturday).”

A HOME GAME

The Cajuns will be at Cajun Field for the first time Saturday after starting out 2-0 on the road for the first time in the program’s history.

UL’s athletic department announced its home game coronavirus restrictions last week including a 25-percent capacity, or roughly a little more than 10,000 fans.

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color) and Dawn Davenport (sideline) are the broadcast team.

“I don’t know yet,” Napier said. “I think there are a lot more distractions when you’re at home. But I also think there’s a certain comfort level when you’re a home. It’s probably a scratch in my opinion.

“I know this, we take tremendous pride in playing in our place. We spend a lot of time training in there and practicing in there, and I think that comfort may overweigh some of the logistical issues with COVID-19 and getting tickets for your family and all of those types of things.”