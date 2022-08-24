Terrence Williams got a sneak peek into the world of college football last season.
He played in seven games, getting eight carries for 32 yards as a true freshman out of Many High.
“It was a very deep and very talented room,” the 6-foot-1, 228-pound Williams said. “To even be able to get on the field and get those snaps was very good for me.”
Williams knew, however, that version of himself last fall won't be good enough to achieve what’s being asked of him this season.
“Mostly, I feel like you have to be honest with yourself, your weaknesses,” he admitted. “I wasn’t the twitchiest guy.”
Then came the offseason.
Two of UL’s mainstays in the backfield – Emani Bailey (TCU) and Montrell Johnson (Florida) hit the transfer portal – and fellow freshman Kendrell Williams suffered a knee injury in the spring.
Suddenly, there was both an opportunity and a deep need to get ready.
“Coming into the offseason after those running backs left, it opened up a lot of opportunities, a lot of windows for a lot of different people,” Williams said.
Chris Smith would lead the group, but Jacob Kibodi, Dre’lyn Washington and Michael Orphey were also fighting for spots.
Williams’ plan was two-fold. It started with better diet and conditioning and then came mastering the playbook.
“Coming in from high school, it’s hard on your body,” he said. “You really have to eat the right things and drink a lot of water – take care of your body so your body can take care of you.”
UL’s new strength coach Connor Neighbors and his staff upgraded Williams’ physical attributes.
“I think he’s in a lot better shape,” UL offensive coordinator Tim Leger said. “His offseason and his summer with the way coach Neighbors has developed the strength and conditioning … I think he’s in better shape. I think he’s more sudden and he’s more twitchy.”
He's still a powerful inside runner, but now possesses more ability to make defenders miss.
“Now, he’s still a big heavy-bottomed big dude,” Leger said. “He runs behind his pads very similar to the way Trey (Ragas) ran behind his pads. He’s heavy, but he’s looser and more athletic than Trey, who was a little bit downhill, straight-lined. He’s improved to the point where it’s sudden and quick and twitchy, which you didn’t always see that last year.
“As big as he is, I think people will be surprised at how well he moves.”
Another area of improvement for Williams since last season is in his blocking.
“One would have to be how important pass pro(taction) is and knowing who you have in this situation,” Williams said. “On the O-line calls, my pre-snap read on who I’m going to have to protect and have a firm base and striking with my hands.”
The competition for carries behind Smith was close throughout August camp, but it was also enjoyable.
“As a room, we all push each other,” Williams said. “We want each other to be the best version of ourselves. There’s no animosity. We all cheer for each other when anybody makes a play. If Dre’lyn makes a play, I’m cheering. If Kibodi makes a play, the whole room is cheering.
“It’s all love.”
The first test for that group comes in UL’s season opener Sept. 3 against Southeastern at Cajun Field.
“It’s exciting,” Williams said. “When you’re coming from high school, you want to be a college athlete. You want to come in and play, so to go out under the lights at Cajun Field will be awesome.”