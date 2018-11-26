Before his Ragin’ Cajuns football team turned its full attention to Appalachian State and Saturday’s inaugural Sun Belt Conference championship game, UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier said there were lessons to be learned from last weekend’s pulsating win that put them into that position.
“We had opportunities to really build a lead and get the game under control, we just couldn’t quite do it,” Napier said of the 31-28 regular-season-ending win at UL-Monroe that gave the Cajuns the Sun Belt West Division title. “They kept hanging around, give coach (Matt) Viator and ULM’s team credit, they played hard and they were ready to play.”
The Cajuns (7-5, 5-3) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and were up 21-7 early in the second quarter after drives of 75, 90 and 65 yards. They still led 24-14 and had the ball inside the ULM 40 before a pick-6 cut the margin just before halftime.
“You’ve got a 10-point lead there and you’re moving the ball and looking to make it a three-score game,” Napier said, “and all of a sudden it’s a field-goal game going into the half. We have to learn how to finish when we get opportunities to do that.”
The Cajuns did hold on for their third straight win to end the season, and finish a sweep of their West Division opponents in claiming a berth in Saturday’s 11 a.m. ESPN contest for the league title. UL-Lafayette lost to Appalachian State 27-17 in Boone, N.C., back on Oct. 20, and the Cajuns will make the lengthy trip to Kidd Brewer Stadium for the third time in a calendar year after ending last year’s 4-8 season in Boone on Dec. 2.
“This is an opportunity to be part of an historic game,” Napier said. “We’re excited about this week’s opportunity that our team has created, and really that’s how I feel about it. Our staff has done a great job of creating this opportunity and we’re pleased with the progress that we’ve made.
“Are we perfect? No. Are we a finished product? No. We’re still looking for that complete game, one where we put all three phases together. But I do think that we’re a team that has steadily made improvement. We’ve done a better job of utilizing our personnel, we’re eliminating deficiencies week-by-week.”
Appalachian State (9-2, 7-1), which claimed the East title with a 21-10 home win over Troy last Saturday, has shared the past two Sun Belt titles before the league went to a divisional format and a championship game for this season. The Mountaineers have won all five games between the teams since joining the league in 2014, including this year’s earlier meeting.
“There’s some familiarity there,” Napier said. “It’s a lot like the NFL where you have a divisional team that you play twice a year. It’s going to be common in this league for the championship game to be a rematch, similar to the Big 12. Quite often you’re going to have rematches in the smaller leagues, so I think you’ll see that going forward.”
Going for it
The Cajuns attempted three fourth-down conversions on Saturday, all in the third quarter and all on fourth-and-one, but two of those came deep in their own end of the field — once at the 29 yard line and once at the 30.
They converted two of the three, and the third was marred by a bad snap and communication issues.
“That’s been one of the strengths of our team this year, how we’ve done in short yardage situations,” Napier said. “The situation where we didn’t make the fourth-and-one was a total miscue, that was not the intention or design. So we were two out of three. During the year we’ve done a great job on short yardage, that’s one of the reasons we’re one of the better teams in the country on third down.”
UL-Lafayette was eighth nationally in third-down conversion entering the ULM game (71 of 141, 50.4 percent) but was only 4 of 12 against the Warhawks. The Cajuns still lead the Sun Belt and are ninth nationally on third down at 49.0 percent (75 of 153).
Good prediction
Cajun offensive tackle Robert Hunt had a premonition that Saturday’s final field-goal attempt by ULM’s Craig Ford was going to miss its target, and he was prepared.
“To be honest, I was going to grab the water jug,” Hunt said. “I told a teammate he was about to miss it, and I was going to get the jug so I could throw it on coach Napier. As soon as I got the jug he missed, so I got to do what I was planning on doing in the first place.”
The Burkeville, Texas, native, who has started all 36 games in his first three years, wasn’t as enthusiastic about the team’s cigar lighting in the locker room after the win.
“That was very new to me,” he said. “I don’t know about tobacco products, but that game I did and it kinda messed me up. I had a headache the rest of that day. They said to just blow out, but I was so hyper and talking it kind of caught me in the chest a couple of times.”
Prepared in case
Napier was not as certain as Hunt that the last-play kick would sail wide.
“In my mind, I’m preparing for overtime,” he said. “If they miss it we win, but you always have to anticipate the next possession and what we’re gonna do. You’re always reviewing the previous series and trying to make adjustments within the game.”
Napier said his team has had an overtime plan in place, but hasn’t had to use it since UL-Lafayette hasn’t played an overtime game this year.