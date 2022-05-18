Woodlawn of Baton Rouge running back Jay’veon Haynes has verbally committed to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
His high school head coach Marcus Randall could confirm that. With that said, Randall is pretty convinced the work for the Cajuns’ coaching staff in actually getting his speedy running back signed is only beginning.
“I think he did kind of fall under the radar (in recruiting), but once teams started seeing his home-run hitting ability and matching that up with the track times he’s been putting up, it was almost a no-brainer,” Randall said.
The reason why is Haynes shared the backfield with another recruited back in Amani Givens last season, not to mention Purdue commitment quarterback Rickie Collins.
He’s only 5-10 and 170 pounds, but Haynes has shown the ability to run inside, catch the ball out of the backfield and do it all with elite track speed.
“He’s an all-around kind of back,” Randall said. “He can run it out of the backfield, catch it. He’s a 10.6 guy, so once he hits the hole and get into daylight, there ain’t no catching him. He’s a home run hitter.”
With Givens now graduated, the workload is headed to Haynes.
“This year, he’ll be carrying pretty much the bulk of the load,” Randall said. “We’re looking for him to have a great year. They kind of split time last year, but every carry he got was a big gain or a first down, those kind of things.
“Catching the ball out of the backfield, he can catch the swing route and make the first guy miss and he’s going to turn that into a big gain as well.”
Not that UL - with its three-headed monster approach - would ever expect Haynes to totally carry the load, Randall is convinced Haynes is capable of doing so for his Panthers in the fall.
“There aren’t any doubts in my mind that he can handle it,” he said. “He’s very tough, very strong. He works in the weight room. He’s one of those guys who can carry the load. He just didn’t have to do it much last year, just because we had another guy who was just as good.”
Randall said Haynes also has the calm mental approach to handle a larger role.
“He’s more of a laid-back, quiet kid,” Randall said. “He kind of just comes in and gets his work done. He doesn’t say a whole bunch, but he’s a likable kid. All his teammates like him. He’s one of those kind of guys.”
Haynes also missed the first week of Woodlawn’s spring season to prepare for the state track meet, which impacted his recruiting some.
“But the practices he got in the second week, he’s got a lot of guys interesting in him right now,” Randall said. “I know he committed, but it might be a fight to keep him.”