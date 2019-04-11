On paper, it’s likely the biggest mismatch the UL coaching staff has been dealing with throughout spring practice.

Arguably the best unit on the Ragin’ Cajuns squad — behind possibly the dynamic running backs corps — is the offensive line. It’s big, it’s experienced and it’s talented.

Squaring off against that unit throughout the spring is the most injury-depleted unit on the team in the defensive line.

Talk to defensive line coach Rory Segrest, however, and he’s not overly concerned about the disadvantage his unit has endured.

In fact, he even sees the benefit of it.

Some UL fans will get a chance to see for themselves at noon Saturday when observing the battle in the trenches in the Annual Vermilion and White spring football game in the Moncla Indoor Practice Facility.

“We’re fortunate enough defensively we’re very multiple,” Segrest said. “We can do a lot of different things. We can put guys in different positions. That’s kind of what we’ve done this spring with some of the injuries we’ve had.”

+2 UL linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill taking advantage of his chance of getting out of Detroit In the life of UL red-shirt sophomore linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, he’s had some great examples to follow in his dream of being a great succe…

The primary problem is defensive mainstays such as Bennie Higgins, Zi’Yon Hill and Sammy Ochoa have been limited in practice throughout the spring. Then add injuries to Tanner Wiggins and Andre Jones and even Andre Landry of late and it’s more of a skeleton crew against a seasoned offensive line.

“It obviously makes them pick up their game,” Segrest said of the younger linemen. “Guys who are backups want to be starters and it gives them an opportunity to go against the best that we have. It’s going to make them focus on the specifics as far as techniques and everything they need to improve on.”

So in his mind, the entire defensive line unit will actually be better off in the long run.

+2 Johnny Lumpkin raising eyebrows in second season at tight end Considering the lack of production in recent years and the injuries this spring, there may not be a position on the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football …

“We have all offseason in terms of summer getting those guys back, so they will be able to get a number of reps that way,” Segrest maintained. “Fortunately the guys that are out have played a number of reps that way. So I see it as a benefit more than anything else, just being able to develop second and third-team guys.”

UL head coach Billy Napier agrees progress has still been made.

“I think it would be great if we had some of those veteran players out there competing,” Napier said. “Iron sharpens iron, so the more competitive it is, the better. But I do think that some of the guys who are out there — the Chauncey Manacs — we’ve got enough to where it’s competitive for that group.”

But yes, even he had to admit how daunting of a task it’s been each day against UL’s offensive line, led by the senior quartet of Kevin Dotson, Robert Hunt, Cole Prudhomme and Ken Marks.

+2 UL's LaMar Morgan relishes 'awesome' opportunity to coach at his alma mater UL second-year football coach Billy Napier is grateful he only lost one assistant coach off his first staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“That’s a special group of guys,” Segrest said. “We’re very fortunate on a daily basis to be able to go out there and improve our game by going against them. I’m expecting big things from those guys. Obviously, they’ve got big expectations for themselves. They’re a talented group. I’m excited they’re on our side.”

For any fan concerned about the long-term potential of the defensive line, however, the three projected starters are all expected back in August, as well as their reserves.

Moreover, a walk-on in Malcolm Rollins is opening some eyes and a talented signing class — led by Kentwood freshman Kendall Wilkerson and Hutchinson Junior College’s Ja-Quane Nelson — is expected to help as well.

“You always hate to count on a freshman being able to come in and play right away, but at the same time, we have a talented group and hopefully before the season’s over with, they can be a factor,” Segrest said.

“Hopefully, he (Nelson) will be stepping in and give us some reps in the lineup as well. He played mostly end at Hutchinson. But he’s also a guy we feel like is versatile. He’s a big guy, strong guy, probably weighing about 285 right now. If we needed to move him in, we’d feel comfortable with that as well. He’s got some length. He’s a 6-3½ kid, so he can do multiple things for us.”