UL’s 6-foot-6 forward Justin Miller will not be playing his senior season of basketball with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Making the announcement figure twitter, Miller revealed he’ll be “exploring other options” instead of returning for his senior season.
Miller averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in playing 25.3 minutes a game as a junior. He started 26 of 32 games this past season.
As a sophomore, Miller averaged 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, but started only two of 32 games.
During his freshman season, Miller averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while starting 31 of 33 games.
“First off, I would like to thank everyone at the University of Louisiana, and the city of Lafayette for welcoming me with open arms 3 years ago,” Miller wrote via twitter. “I made friendships that will last the rest of my life and for that I am grateful. With this being said I will be leaving the program and will explore other options that God will put in front of me. Thank you to all the people that support and believe in my decision.”
In other basketball news Thursday, 247sports reported Daytona State’s 6-9, 220-pound sophomore Doudou Gueye committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday.
Gueye had previously visited or received offers from such schools as Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Arkansas and Texas Tech.
When Arkansas offered Gueye in October, Pig Trail Nation quoted Daytona State coach Brock Morris calling him a “power forward. He has more of a guard game than a post game, but he can take the smaller defender to the block.”
Prior to attending Morris at Daytona State, Gueye averaged 28 points and 14 rebounds as a college freshman in Japan. Gueye, a native of Senegal, averaged 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his one season at Daytona State.
Morris was the director of basketball operations at UL from 2010-13.