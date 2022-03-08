UL softball coach Gerry Glasco knew he was going to have to patient with his young Ragin’ Cajuns softball team this spring.
Even though he’s not really fond of losing any game, he’s trying to remain focus on the bigger picture heading into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. home game against McNeese at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns are 12-4 on the season. The good news is all four losses are to ranked teams.
“What I see is we have plenty of talent,” Glasco said. “If we can grow it and mature it, as they become more adjusted to the college game, we can compete and I’m more sure than ever that we can win the games the ranked teams.”
With McNeese coming in with a 10-8 record, including two losses to Oklahoma and one to Texas, Glasco hopes his squad can continue its success against unranked team.
“They’ve done a really good job of taking care of the opponents you would expect us to take care of.,” Glasco said.
With that said, Glasco knows McNeese has been a tough out for the Cajuns over the years.
“I think they all know the history of McNeese and how McNeese is a really good team,” Glasco said. “I look for McNeese to have a great year in Southland Conference games. That’s part of our job to make sure ready to fight and compete in this game Wednesday night.
“We’ll remind them of all that as we go through this week and I expect them to be ready to play.”
As expected with a young team filled with newcomers, maintaining a high level of confidence during the rough spots has been an issue.
No one has given the Cajuns a better example of how to managed those tough times than Kentucky transfer pitcher Meghan Schorman, who was honored as the Sun Belt’s Pitcher of the Week for how she fared in two games against LSU last week.
“We the way she responded to the adversity of the Alabama a game,” Glasco said. “That’s shows you how quickly you can get up if you handle the lessons you can learn in a loss. Her performances against LSU were absolutely magnificent. Her effort was outstanding.”
Schorman certainly earned more starts in big games down the road.
“I told her, I knew she could be really good, but I don’t know I realized how good she could be until I saw her in these last few innings against LSU,” Glasco said. “ She showed me the ability to become a really elite college pitcher if she can keep growing and finding a comfort zone.
“I think she got comfortable. As we see her get more and more comfortable, I’m excited about what her future holds.”
Kandra Lamb now faces a similar challenge. After shutting out LSU in regional play last May, the right-hander didn’t get out of the first inning in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
“That’s something she can keep in her back pocket (for future),” Glasco said.
The other goal in the coming weeks is for UL’s offense to return to driving the ball more to create bigger innings.
“Offensively, keep our approaches solid,” Glasco said. “We’ve really done a good job on our strikeout-to-walk ratio, but we want to start seeing the fly a little bit more. Our home run totals have been down since we played.”
Currently, freshman Stormy Kotzelnick (.447, 12 RBIs) leads the way, followed by freshman Maddie Hayden (.421, 10 RBIs) and Texas A&M transfer Jourdyn Campbell (.405, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs).