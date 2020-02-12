PROJECTED LINEUP
C – SEBASTIAN TORO – Jr.
Reduced to just 26 at-bats due to an injury last season, Toro returns to a stacked catcher trio that also includes freshman Julian Brock and big bat Nick Hagedorn. Toro is one of the team leaders and should get most of the work behind the plate.
1B – BRANDON TALLEY – Jr.
He’s got a lot of company at first base from Will Moriarty to Colton Frank and perhaps even Hagedorn, but Talley 15 homers and drove in 76 runs at Grayson Junior College last season and gives coach Matt Deggs that lefty-throwing first baseman he likes.
2B – CONNOR DUPUY – So.
Dupuy is really the utility man on the club as a defensive specialist, but junior Johnathan Brandon already out 6-8 weeks with a broken leg, Dupuy figures to get plenty of starts at second base. If he hits well early on, he may even earn more starts than that.
3B – JONATHAN WINDHAM – So.
Reduced to only 44 at-bats last season due to injury, Windham will be the everyday third baseman as long as he hits. He figures to be among the top gloves in the Sun Belt Conference at third, so just needs to hold his own at the plate to keep his job.
SS – HAYDEN CANTRELLE – Jr.
Preseason All-Sun Belt shortstop after hitting .309 with 15 doubles, 9 homers, 31 RBIs and 28 steals last season. Attractive draft prospect in June, Cantrelle has five tools, including Matt Deggs saying he has the highest baseball IQ of any player he’s coached.
LF – GAVIN BOURGEOIS – Sr.
OK, we’ll try this senior season again. The senior suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after just four at-bats last season. He led the team with a .311 batting average two years ago and is also a plus defender in left field with no errors in 2018.
CF – BRENNAN BREAUX – Sr.
Consider last year’s numbers of .295 with nine doubles, three homers, 33 RBIs and 11 steals getting his feet wet after transferring from LSU. All signs point to an even more productive year at the plate and the STM alum may also help on the mound as well.
RF – BEN FITZGERALD – Jr.
Newcomer from North Iowa Area College who hit .311 with 21 doubles, 11 homers and 50 RBIs last year. Should provide pop from the corner outfield position in his first season, but the Cajuns also possess Alex Hannie to back up all three outfielders.
DH – NICK HAGEDORN – Jr.
Some are predicting this newcomer could be the team’s best overall hitter this season. He’s a catcher by trade, but with Sebastian Toro and Julian Brock around as well, he’ll likely be the everyday DH with perhaps some spot duty at 1B.
UTIL – TREMAINE SPEARS – Jr.
The infield’s true utility guy is Connor Dupuy, but if he begins season as the starter at second base, this former outfielder takes over that role, along with Justin Green. Spears showed potential at plate last year at .293 with three HRs in only 82 at-bats.
TOP PITCHERS
RHP – CARTER ROBINSON – Jr.
This 6-8, 225-pounder is expected to be in the weekend rotation this season after being named the NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year last year. At Mesa Community College, he posted a 1.53 ERA with 126 strikeouts and only 17 walks in 112 innings last season.
RHP – CONOR ANGEL – Jr.
This 6-5, 190-pounder continues UL’s tradition of Canadian pitchers and is also a major contender to be a weekend starter in league play. Angel had a 3.29 ERA with an 11.63 per nine inning strikeout ratio at Northwest Florida State College. Originally from Lachine, Quebec Canada.
RHP – JEFF WILSON – Jr.
Possibility as a starter, but also showed late-inning reliever stuff with 54 strikeouts in 40.2 innings at Grayson Junior College last season. Contributes heavily to the tall pitching staff for the Cajuns this season with eight pitchers listed at 6-4 or taller entering the 2020 season.
LHP – AUSTIN PERRIN – Jr.
One of only two true left-handers on the Cajuns’ pitching staff, Perrin is a true utility pitcher for the game. He’s filled many different roles in his first two years. Could start, long relieve or set up. He won’t likely be available until March due to an offseason back injury.
RHP – CONNOR COOKE – So.
Threw some tough innings as a true freshman on a pitching staff depleted by injuries last season. As Tony Robichaux would say, it weathered him and now Cooke is among the top contenders to be the closer this season. He’s also athletic so don’t surprised if he even plays some in outfield.
RHP – BRANDON YOUNG – Sr.
Could certainly end up being a starting pitcher if needed with nine starts in 16 outings last season. He finished 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA in 54.1 innings. He’s got enough pitchs to be a starter and also enough stuff to dominate one time through a lineup on occasion as a reliever.
RHP – LUKE CRONAN – Jr.
Another strong candidate to protect leads late for the Cajuns this season. The Hill Junior College product enjoyed an ERA of 2.39 last season with 56 strikeouts in 37.s innings of work, only allowing one home run. Cronan also brings more international flair being from Brisbane, Australia.