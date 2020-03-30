Kevin Cantrelle certainly isn’t alone.

Sure, there are more important issues in the world today, but it’s still a significant memory in the life of a baseball family.

Time will tell if his son – UL junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle – has played his final collegiate baseball game. The Major League draft could determine that.

But as of now, the last weekend games he played was a tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

His father didn’t make the trip for work reasons – obviously having no reason to think his son’s collegiate career might be near its conclusion.

The elder Cantrelle also didn’t make that Tuesday road trip to McNeese State in Lake Charles, also for work reasons.

“Thinking about all that, those potentially could have been the last time I could have seen him play baseball in college,” former UL rightfielder Kevin Cantrelle said. “That’s another part of it, but it’s out of our control.”

Fortunately for Brian Breaux and his wife Michelle, they were fortunate enough to make that trip to Lake Charles in case that ends up being Brennan’s final collegiate game.

Still, suddenly being without a baseball season to follow has been a tough transition for many of the UL baseball team’s parents.

“There are so many social implications with this,” Breaux said. “It’s not unusual for us to watch three games on the weekends collegiately and then come home and watch two or three games that week. So it’s been a transition for us. I guarantee you that.”

Like so many, the last three weeks were nearly impossible to prepare for.

“I think they’re all sort of stunned,” Cantrelle said. “It’s been quite a blow to all of them. It’s been like the twilight zone. It’s been really strange, but now it’s really like the twilight zone, like we’re in an alternant universe.

“It’s not real and eventually we’re going to wake up and go back to where we were and replay all of this stuff. Sadly, that’s not the case.”

Helping parents and athletes alike get through the disappointing is having the proper perspective and appreciating the silver linings.

“This is bigger than all of us,” Cantrelle said. “Hayden and I talked about this. Ted Williams turned out being a great baseball player, but lost some of his best years being a pilot in the war. Sometimes, things are bigger than baseball.

“Right now, the decision’s been made that baseball is not the most important thing to be doing right now, and I don’t disagree with that. It’s just unfortunate.”

For the Breaux family, one of the byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been families forced to slow down and spend more time at home.

“When this thing broke, I asked them both to come back home and to limit their exposure to people around campus,” said Breaux, whose daughter Avery is a volleyball player at UL. “As big a curse as its been, it’s also been a real blessing to have them both back here.

“We sit and we talked, we have dinner together as a family, we play board games. It’s like backing up the clock 25 years. Maybe that’s the reason all of this takes place. I’m a spiritual guy and I think God is calling us to understand what’s truly important.”

But while the Breaux’s athletic siblings have someone to push each other to work out at home, this period of inactivity will likely be difficult for many collegiate athletes.

“They should be in the middle of their season right now and they’re doing nothing,” Cantrelle said. “They have no access to the facility, no access to the weight room, the batting cages, the field.

“I know for Hayden, it’s something he’s never experienced because there’s never this kind of down time when he’s doing nothing. There’s always weight training, there’s always conditioning and sprint work and hitting and throwing … and there’s just nothing right now.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns were just beginning to show signs of becoming the team many expected, getting to 8-9 after a 2-8 start with that 7-0 road win over McNeese State.

Individually, Hayden Cantrelle was looking forward to getting out of his early-season slump to the tune of .136 when the season abruptly ended.

“Obviously, he was disappointed in a slow start for so many reasons,” Cantrelle said. “He’s a leader of the team and he’s counted on heavily, and of course the year that it was, playing the year for coach Robe. That was emotional for me. That, probably more than anything, probably eats at him.

“But he’s a resilient kid. He also understands baseball is a marathon and not a sprint. In my conversations with him, he was always talking about, ‘I’m about to come out of it. I’m seeing the ball better. My swings are getting better. It won’t be long.’”

Breaux said initially being warned the season was in jeopardy on March 12 and then the final announcement the following week at least managed some of the emotion.

“It may have made it less emotional,” Breaux said. “If they knew the season was coming to an end, there would have been an apex of emotion there when the final out was made.

“This way, it’s kind of spread out the emotion.”

There’s no official word on whether either player would return to UL’s roster now that the NCAA officially granted that opportunity and/or if Cantrelle would get drafted as a junior.

But after sitting out a year as a transfer from LSU two seasons ago, losing more time is tough to swallow in Brennan Breaux’s case.

“With Brennan’s situation having to sit out a year and how much he’s sacrificed to play this game, it's awesome to at least get the opportunity,” Breaux said.

“I'd like him to be able to go out on his own terms. Every year is precious, but that senior year, that final out and all the things that go with that are so precious, so important.”