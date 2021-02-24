It was a reminder of pretty close to everything that can go wrong in a baseball game for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday night at Russo Park.
The No. 11-ranked LSU Tigers were more than willing to reap the benefits of the good fortune in taking a 9-2 victory over the Cajuns.
UL dropped to 3-2 on the young season, while LSU improved to 3-1. The Cajuns will return to Tigue Moore Field at 6 p.m. Friday to begin a three-game series with Rice.
The trouble actually began in the first with an error on LSU’s first batter, but UL starter Connor Cooke was able to strand a pair.
In the second, though, the Tigers were able to chase home three runs. After a walk and an infield single, Jordan Thompson’s fly ball to left was dropped.
An RBI fielder’s choice grounder was followed by a throwing error. Then a disturbing trend started for UL. Cooke got a big strikeout for the second out, but Cade Doughty followed with an infield single to make it 3-0.
Cooke finished giving up four runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and striking up four.
The frustration continued in the third. Cade Beloso led off with a walk and score don a two-out infield single by Thompson for a 4-0 lead.
UL finally got on the board in the third when Brennan Breaux crushed a one-out solo homer to right against his former team.
LSU added another insurance run in the sixth when Dylan Crews struck out with one out but reached when the pitch escaped the catcher. Four batters later, he scored on a two-out bases loaded walk by reliever Austin Perrin.
In the seventh, LSU made it 6-1 when Thompson walked with one out and scored on a two-out throwing error.
UL’s bad luck in the contest crossed over to the other side as well. In the eight, Tyler Robertson’s lead off single was followed two walks to load the bases with no outs off LSU reliever Alex Brady.
Carson Roccaforte singled one home to narrow the gap to 6-2 and bring on Devin Fontenot.
Drake Osborn greeted him with a line drive up the middle, but Fontenot caught it and flipped it to first for a double play.
In the ninth, LSU’s bats piled it on with five no-doubter runs. Pinch-hitter Brody Drost started it off with a two-run homer halfway up the trees in rightcenter.
Cade Doughty followed with an RBI double and Tre’ Morgan an RBI single.