It’s almost hard to believe how drastically things have changed for UL senior safety Deuce Wallace.

Going into UL’s 2018 spring season, the former St. Thomas More running back was most likely considered an afterthought in the minds of most Ragin’ Cajuns football fans that followed the team.

After all, he was a walk-on who had shifted positions to the defensive side of the ball. On paper, there wasn’t much reason to believe he’d one day play a huge role for the Cajuns.

Then things starting to change.

Just prior to last year’s spring game, coach Billy Napier announced Wallace had been transformed to a scholarship athlete.

Wallace then went on to play in 14 games for the Cajuns, accumulating 40 total tackles, including three behind the line, in addition to an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Fast-forward to this spring. Listen to the UL coaches discuss Wallace, and it’s quickly apparent he’s now one of the team leaders.

“Yeah it’s definitely amazing and humbling,” Wallace said. “I never really carried myself as a walk-on. I always felt like I could play. I sort of stay in the mindset of ‘you’re not quite good enough,’ so I always find myself looking for more to get better at.

“And being a leader isn’t a confusing equation that people lose sleep trying to find an answer to. I simply focus on being a man of character and treat people with respect. I don’t feel like I do anything out of the ordinary. The football part will handle itself.”

Not bad for a former walk-on changing positions.

“Deuce was kind of the leadership of the crew and the guy back there handling a lot of our communication and to make sure a lot of guys are doing what they were supposed to be doing,” Napier said earlier this spring. “He really took over that job of coach on the field. It kind of starts with him.”

Incredibly, the former offensive player who had to learn a new position on defense now seems to know far more than just his safety duties.

“In my opinion, Deuce’s greatest strength is he could be a coach,” UL safeties coach Patrick Toney said. “If you tell him something, he can repeat it back to you. He can coach people on the field. He can get people lined up, even outside of our position group. He knows what all 11 are doing around him, which is a great strength for him.

“He’s able to anticipate, rather than react, on a lot of things. He does a good job studying film and all that. He’s obviously grown tremendously as a player.”

Wallace said he was his own worst enemy at times last season.

“What I struggled with last season is self inflicted pressure,” Wallace said. “I am my biggest critic and being a starter last year after spending the earlier part of my career on scout team, I always put unnecessary pressure on myself and I felt that effected my play at times. You can’t play efficient with pressure. It’s the same game I’ve played as a kid. I had to learn to trust the gameplay, my coaches and my preparation."

Even more impressive is how obvious his mental mastery of his new position is even if you don’t have the ability to study film.

“You could see that (Wallace leadership) from the press box,” Toney said. “He’s an impressive young man for sure.”

As much progress as he’s made in a short period of time, Wallace is determined to reach a higher level this fall.

“My focus this year is to have full mental clarity of our defense,” Wallace said. “I want to be an extension of my coaches out on the field so we do not miss a beat. Another thing I want to do is make big plays; not just make plays but big, game altering plays. I feel like I left a lot of plays out on the field. I also feel like I had opportunities to make the big plays but settled for just the ‘sure tackle’ or the ‘sure pass breakup’ just to be safe. I simply want to take more chances within the realm and safety of the defense.”