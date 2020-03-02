Obviously, one series win does not a season make.
So as much relief as Sunday’s 7-5 victory over Sam Houston State produced, now comes the process of trying to build on that morsel of success for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
The first opportunity comes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park in Houston.
These aren’t the same Rice Owls most college baseball fans have come to know. The Owls are off to a 2-8 start with a .234 batting average, 36 runs scored, a .342 on-base percentage, five homers and a 5.86 team ERA.
It’s certainly not time for the 4-8 Cajuns to look down their nose at any struggling team. In this instance, the old coaching cliché of “It’s about us, not the opponent” is absolutely correct.
No, it’s not likely coach Matt Deggs has it all figured out after 12 games, but he’s certainly getting closer.
In Sunday’s win, senior leftfielder Gavin Bourgeois finally delivered the big win UL fans have been waiting for with a three-run double.
“It’s gigantic,” Deggs said of the impact of Bourgeois’ double. “A little bit of confidence goes a long way. It just takes a little bitty pindrop of it to spread throughout the whole team.
“When you mix that with the grind and the calluses that you’ve already started to build up, you come out pretty salty. We’re starting to prove that we’re kind of hard to put away.”
Bourgeois just makes sense. He’s a veteran and his centerfield defensive skills in left provide stability to what has been a very shaky outfield so far this season.
Bourgeois has remained calm through the early-season struggles and roller coaster playing time after missing almost the entire season with a shoulder injury.
“It’s amazing to get a chance to come back and play one more year,” Bourgeois said. “It feels great to get back on the field.
“This is a big series win for us. We kind of struggled at first a little bit. This series win is going to boost our confidence. We kind of needed that too.”
Another player who has caused the staff to reevaluate is the left arm of Brandon Talley. Things haven’t worked out at the plate for the first baseman so far, but they certainly have on the mound.
In 13.2 innings, Talley’s only allowed eight hits and three walks with 16 strikeouts.
“I don’t know,” Deggs said of Talley’s role moving forward. “I think he dictates that. He’s acting like he wants the ball. Trust me, I like him piggy-backing off guys, but if he keeps pitching like a grown man like that, he’s going to force my hand.”
The season began with three options at first base. That’s now grown to five or six. The consistent bat of true freshman catcher Julian Brock on a team still hitting .186 overall has to be in the lineup every day.
But with junior catcher Sebastian Toro throwing out baserunners on a regular season and also swinging a steady bat, there’s not much room behind the plate for Brock.
As long as designated hitter is only real spot for Ben Fitzgerald, Brock figures to play more first than anyone envisioned.
Brennan Breaux’s return to centerfield helps a ton and the staff can’t wait for third baseman Jonathan Windham’s hand injury to improve.
The team’s current structure leaves plenty of tough calls to be made. For example, in Saturday’s win, Deggs tried to build on a lead by pinch-hitting Nick Hagedorn and sacrificed defensive play to do it … of course, the ball found the second baseman playing third base.
“I wanted to hit Haggy right there to try to tack on,” Deggs said. “We compromised our defense. You’re kind of danged if you do, danged if you don’t right now.”
Those are the dilemmas the Cajuns are still working their way through, but at least the viable options are becoming more clear with each game.
Deggs said southpaw pitcher Austin Perrin still isn’t close, while right-hander Jack Burk tries to build up arm strength.
It’s getting closer.
“It really is,” Deggs said. “I get the grit part of it and I get having to reach by all cost. You saw us in the end there start to dictate pace and start to dictate what was going to happen.”