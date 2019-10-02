When it comes to Xs and Os, I can only hold a conversation with a football coach for so long.

I couldn’t teach anyone the proper way to block, tackle, run, throw or devise a game plan.

When it comes to game management, however, that’s a different story.

It’s always amazed me how this part of the game escapes so many otherwise competent coaches.

To someone like me it’s like being able to create a rocket ship from scratch, but yet being perplexed at how to walk across the street.

Biggest questions for 4-1 Cajuns these days are on special teams At first glance, the biggest question marks for the high-flying UL Ragin’ Cajuns can be found on special teams.

There are two major game management decisions that have the potential to give me a heart attack one day.

One is how to handle the coin toss. Deferring is the only way to go.

Perhaps it’s possible there are a few scenarios when it’s wise to take the ball first, but it’s just too difficult to actually utter those words.

Forfeiting the opportunity to essentially gain a turnover by ending the first half and beginning the second half with the ball is pure silliness.

It’s won and lost so many games over the years.

Far too many coaches overthink that easy decision.

The other one is punt returns.

While there are many more times a coach should return a punt than take the ball first after winning the coin toss, the fact remains we field way too many punts in this country.

I’m convinced many coaches perpetuate the approach because it’s always been done. You’ve got a punt returner, so use him.

I've even seen teams field a punt in the opponent's field goal range seconds until halftime and then take a knee on the next play. Just mind-boggling.

Jacques Boudreaux's individual honor great reflection of UL defense's overall improvement It’s a typical response from a player in a team sport when discussing an individual honor.

UL fans experienced one of the worst examples of this overused routine Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia.

Leading 7-3 late in the first quarter, UL had just forced the Eagles to punt. UL sophomore punt returner Eric Garror fumbled the punt to give Georgia Southern’s offense a mulligan at the Cajuns 43.

Fortunately for Garror and the Cajuns, the defense limited the Eagles to a 44-yard field goal.

Even better, the offense responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 14-6 lead, and the defense began to put its hands around the Eagles’ throats by forcing a three-and-out.

So what do the Cajuns do?

They try to field another punt. Again, it’s fumbled. This time the Eagles get it at the UL 7 and score a touchdown two plays later.

At that point, UL was dominating the game on both sides of the ball. Turnovers were the only way Georgia Southern could stay alive, so why volunteer for a turnover by fielding a punt?

You’re holding all the cards. Why slip a joker to the opposition? Make them earn their way back into the game.

UL coach Billy Napier was asked about his philosophy on this subject in Monday’s news conference.

UL quarterback Levi Lewis delivered flawless performance in win over Georgia Southern STATESBORO, Ga. — He wasn’t real pleased with the performance of the passing game in last week’s road win over Ohio.

The question wasn’t about criticizing Napier. This is a pet peeve that goes back four decades and Napier is one of thousands of coaches that routinely botch this.

Still, his response only fueled the fire.

“We want to get the punt caught, that’s the No. 1 objective,” Napier said of his priority list on punt returns. “Maintain possession of the ball, and in a perfect world we tack 10 (yards) on and we get a first down out of the play.”

Wrong coach.

Your No. 1 priority when your defense forces a punt should always be to get your offense on the field. Always.

It’s even worse when you have a really good offense.

At the time of the first fumbled punt, UL’s offense was averaging 9.8 yards per play.

So basically in one play, the offense would have gained all or most of the yardage you would have lost by eliminating the chance of a turnover.

It’s a risk-reward scenario.

The offense already had four first downs as well. It didn’t really need the kicking game to get first downs.

The offense was still averaging 8.7 yards a play when the second punt was fumbled. It didn’t need first downs from the kicking game. It needed the ball.

Obviously, this is a specific example in a general philosophical debate.

In the days when 14-10 was a more common college football score, being obsessed with field position made more sense. In today’s game, it’s just not enough of a reward most of the time.

With that said, there certainly are plenty of times when fielding punts makes sense. There are even times when returning punts is a good idea.

If it’s a low-scoring defensive struggle, then field position does matter, so go ahead and field punts in the scenario. (Even then, though, I still question the logic of taking a chance of fumbling and giving a short field to a struggling offense.)

If the opponent is punting out of the end zone and line drives one to midfield, certainly get greedy and try to take that punt to the house.

Also, if you’re struggling to move it against a superior defense, green light the punt return. It might be your best way to move it in that scenario.

But when your offense is rolling and is clearly better than the opposing defense, it’s just not worth the risk.

That prolific offense can only make up any potential lost yardage by letting a punt bounce if it has the ball.

+3 Finally settled in, UL defensive end Andre Jones ready for first start of season It was almost like starting all over again this past spring for redshirt sophomore defensive end Andre Jones.

The other aspect of this issue that coaches seemingly overlook is penalties. It’s incredible how many kick and punt returns end with a flag.

Think about how often a team loses the exact 10 or 15 yards they were trying to save by fielding the punt when they get called for a holding penalty on the return.

“Let’s not forget the fact that we’ve had two punts, really three, really significant punt returns that have been called back this year,” Napier said.

Exactly. That’s the point.

How did the field position work out on those plays?

Sure, there's room for compromise.

If you have a sure-handed punt returner, then instruct him to fair catch it in such situations … no matter what.

The chances of fumbling a punt go way down in my mind if the returner is 100 percent focused on fielding it and not worried about running after the catch.

Two NFL games ago, the New Orleans Saints incredibly tried to field a punt with a 20-point lead in the third quarter on a rainy day in Seattle.

Of course, he fumbled.

Simply incredible. How reckless can you be?

Most of UL's ills were cured in downing Ga. Southern in Sun Belt opener Some characteristics of the first four games showed up early in UL’s conference opener at Georgia Southern, and one in particular didn’t.

No coaches, your first priority when forcing a punt — especially if the game is in control — should always be getting your offense on the field. Not saving yardage and not getting a first down.

Sure, some coaches are naturally aggressive. Most of the time, that aggressiveness needs to be saved for offenses and defenses.

“That’s an area of our team where I think we have good personnel, we’re executing at a high level, we’ve worked really hard on it, and we’re creating some explosive plays, so we don’t want to take that away by going conservative here,” Napier said. “Our attitude is let’s be aggressive in everything that we do and punt return is no different.”

Shaking my head.

When you’re leading the nation in rushing yards and averaging 27 first downs a game, your offense only needs so much help.

There’s a huge difference between being aggressive and being foolish.