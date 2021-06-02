While some aspects of the college football recruiting process are back to normal with the long-awaited return of in-person visits on June 1, there’s still plenty of COVID-19 pandemic aftermath issues for football coaching staff and recruiting coordinators to deal with in the coming months.
Consider the unanswered questions for staffs to ponder.
“It’s something that’s probably getting a little bit overlooked by the June 1 reopening of recruitment,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I would imagine that a number of teams across the country have a little bit different puzzle to put together from a roster management standpoint, depending on how many seniors.”
Take the UL Ragin’ Cajuns particulars, for example.
“We have 23 juniors that technically would be seniors this season,” Napier said. “I think that’s a part of the puzzle that we’re going to have to put together this year in terms of how many players we’ll sign going forward.
“It’s a big math problem and each team has its own set of variables.”
With the NCAA offering an extra year of eligible because of the hardships caused by the coronavirus shutdown last March, the traditional assembly line process of senior groups leaving a program and incoming recruiting classes filling those voids has been temporarily interrupted.
As the recruiting process heats up this summer, there’s really no concrete way of coaching staffs knowing exactly how many spots they’ll have to fill when the early signing period arrives in December.
“We’ve kind of got our heads wrapped around where we’re at and the approach we’ve going to take,” Napier said. “I think the big challenge here is the communication piece with those juniors.
How many of those juniors are going to decide to continue their career? How many are going to graduate and go about their lives? How many are going to chase their NFL dreams? Or they’re going to decide to come back.
“Not to mention the normal attrition you would have on your roster.”
In recruiting, prospects change their minds all the time. Naturally, the same thing will happen with the should-be seniors as the 2021 football season unfolds this fall.
“But all of that is very fluid,” Napier said. “You just never know how the dominoes are going to fall and we probably won’t know I would say until the last three or four games of the season.”
Napier suggested he expects “the smallest class that we sign since we’ve been here as a result of this situation.”
If so, that would be fewer than the 16 players Napier’s staff signed in his first season in February of 2018 after not getting the job until Dec. 15, 2017.
“I think they did a good job in allowing these kids who maybe missed out on a traditional senior year to come back,” Napier said. “Now what they do going forward I think, they’ve basically decided that. We’ve got to be back at 85 next year and we’re going to plan accordingly until somebody tells me differently.”
As for the actual recruiting protocols, Napier said it’s roughly the same with one notable exception.
“I think the one new variable that we’re having to manage is the on-campus evaluation piece,” Napier said. “That’s the new part of the routine – the individual one-on-one evaluation workout that has some very detailed parameters and rules that you have to operate by. That’s the one thing that’s different.”
Napier said he’s not sure many athletic departments could actually handle the potential solution of expanding rosters for the next three seasons to alleviate much of this conflict.
“I think at the power five level and most of the group of five level, it’s not an issue to carry 11 more scholarships for one year, but you start doing that for additional years, that could become a little bit of an issue,” he said.
But while so much of the focus this month will be on the return of customary recruiting methods, Napier said he’s already warning his staff not to get too carried away.
“One of my big pushes with the staff is, ‘Let’s don’t get all caught up in recruiting and forget about our current team,’” Napier revealed. “Probably the most important people here are the players that are on our team, the veteran players that are coming back and the rookies that are making this transition.
“We’re kind of going about it in that order – rookie transition, the veteran players. Let’s kind of get the boat pushed off the dock in the right direction here for the summer and adjust to what we all know is going to be a little bit different recruiting year.”