The No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns have hung their hat on running the football for a long time now.

Troy’s defense is currently ranked No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference in stopping the run at only 114.7 yards per game.

The Cajuns’ offensive line is typically among league leaders in fewest sacks allowed, including No. 3 this season with only 14 allowed.

Not only does the Trojans’ defense lead the Sun Belt, but the nation in sacks per game with 34 on the season.

Folks, it’s going to be an interesting homecoming showdown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

It’s a matchup of strength vs. strength all over the field.

The Cajuns (8-1, 6-0) pride themselves on limiting turnovers – second in the Sun Belt in turnover ratio.

Troy is first in that category.

“Defensively, one of the top teams in our league statistically – total and scoring,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I think they do a nice job presenting a lot of variables in the front presentation with the pressures and the coverages.”

Troy’s defense is fifth nationally with 20 takeaways to give the Trojans a plus-8 turnover margin. Perhaps even more significant, Troy inflicts opposing offenses with negative plays 16.75% of plays – which leads the nation.

Offensively, the Trojans (5-4, 3-2) have played two quarterbacks this season. Taylor Powell started the first five games - collecting 1,251 yards, seven TDs and six interceptions - before Gunnar Watson took over with the last four starts and hasn’t thrown an interception.

But Watson didn’t finish last week’s 31-24 win over South Alabama due to an injury.

“The chemistry we have with both quarterbacks is great,” Troy freshman receiver Tez Johnson said. “We do good with both quarterbacks, no matter who is in there. We’re going to get in the right spots for them.”

Johnson lead the Trojans with 53 receptions for 552 yards and three scores.

“He’s a really good player,” Napier said. “I’ve been impressed with him. (Troy head coach Lindsey) Chip’s done a really good job of kind of creating different ways to get him the ball. They’ve been very intentional about getting him the ball and rightfully so.”

Troy’s offense is also been spurred of late by running back Kimani Vidal, who has 620 yards and five scores.

“He’s a young man that we offered in high school,” Napier said of Vidal. “We know a lot about him. He’s a good player. He’s a 220-pound big thick lower and good contact balance. He’s a good tackle and he catches the ball well. They do a nice job of throwing the ball to the backs.”

Overall, the Trojans have won three of four games since dropping games to ULM and South Carolina.

“I feel like we are playing our best football right now,” Lindsey said. “Not that we’re perfect. We’re far from it, but we’re an improving team that I’ve seen mature and grow as the season gone.”

The Cajuns counter with more of a two-headed monster in the backfield – than the traditional three – with Chris Smith (110-660, 8 TDs) and Montrell Johnson (102-606, 9 TDs). But it’s also the time of year for quarterback Levi Lewis to get even more involved in the running game.

“We’re going to do we feel like we need to do to win the game,” Napier said. “Whether that’s some quarterback run, or designed quarterback run or read game, we will do that. It’s in our bag. It’s a club we have to pull out occasionally.”

Wide receiver Peter LeBlanc is coming off his most involved game of the season with nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

“For us, it’s a challenge, especially for our defense,” Troy junior linebacker K.J. Robertson said. “We pride ourselves on not letting a team run the ball, which they do very, very well. So for us a top 25 team, which they deserve the right to be, and great running team and a very disciplined team, it’s a huge for us to show what we’re capable of doing.

“Everybody’s excited for it. We can’t wait until Saturday.”