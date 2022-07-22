These are exciting days for the Sun Belt Conference.
Winning programs like UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State have put the mid-major league in the national spotlight over the last few seasons.
Bringing even more smiles these days is the addition of four new schools into the league in Old Dominion, Southern Mississippi, Marshall and James Madison.
Consequently, the 2022 Sun Belt Football Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel will be more a celebration than an informational session for the league in many ways.
Here are a few numbers to get Sun Belt football fans prepared for the 2022 race:
3 – New head coaches
The official number is three with Michael Desormeaux at UL, Jon Sumrall at Troy and Clay Helton at Georgia Southern, but that only begins to tell the story.
Desormeaux is certainly no stranger to the Cajuns, having played there and been an assistant coach on staffs for the last two UL head coaches Billy Napier and Mark Hudspeth.
Sumrall also isn’t new to Troy or the Sun Belt, serving as the Trojans’ assistant head coach from 2015-17.
Helton is a different story. He’s coming into a completely new situation at Georgia Southern from USC. It figures to be culture shock in many ways.
For starters, Statesboro isn’t exactly Los Angeles, but it goes beyond that. Georgia Southern has employed a unique run-first offense for decades. Helton is bringing the spread to the Eagles. It’ll be interesting to watch.
Culture is still being established elsewhere as well. In addition to three first-year head coaches, six Sun Belt programs have second-year head coaches - Marshall, USM, Old Dominion, ULM, Arkansas State and South Alabama.
Of that group, only Charles Huff at Marshall had a winning season last fall. South Alabama and Old Dominion, in particular, appear close to pushing down that door.
8 – Seasoned quarterbacks
Like with the head coaches, the number itself is a bit deceiving in a few situations.
On the surface, though, eight Sun Belt programs – Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Troy, ULM, South Alabama, Arkansas State and Old Dominion – enter camp with a starting quarterback that took significant snaps for them last season.
Of that group, only Chase Brice at Appalachian State and Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina were full-time starters.
Georgia State’s Darren Grainger, ULM’s Chandler Rogers, Troy’s Gunnar Watson and Old Dominion’s Hayden Wolff shared starting time, but performed the majority of last season as starters.
The next group is Arkansas State’s James Blackman, who threw 183 passes in six games and five starts sharing time with Layne Hatcher after transferring from Florida State, and South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter. Trotter threw 104 passes in five games with two starts behind Jake Bentley last season, but started all 10 games for the Jaguars in 2020.
That leaves Marshall, USM, James Madison, Texas State, UL and Georgia Southern as teams with first-year starters, or with transfers as starters. Four are going with transfers, while the Cajuns will be promoting from within.
Southern Miss played six different quarterbacks last season, so there’s no telling how the dust will settle there.
12 – Leading rushers galore
There are only a handful of truly elite running games in the Sun Belt, but incredibly 12 of the 14 teams have their leading rusher from a year ago returning.
The only two schools that don’t are Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern.
Of the 12, the top rushing attacks are Marshall, Appalachian State, Georgia State, UL and Old Dominion.
The Cajuns learned all about Marshall tailback Rasheen Ali’s elusiveness in the New Orleans Bowl. Ali rushed for 1,400 yards and 23 scores last season and also caught 45 passes.
The Mountaineers threw it more last year, but still had Nate Noel (1,128 yds, 4 TDs) and Camerun Peoples (926 yds, 14 TDs) grounding it out.
Georgia State also packed a similar 1-2 punch with Tucker Gregg (192-953, 9 TDs) and Jamyest Williams (128-859, 9 TDs). The Panthers, though, also sport a running QB in Grainger (660 yds, 3 TDs).
The Monarchs also bring a 1,000-yard rusher into the league in Blake Watson (215-1112, 8 TDs).
The Cajuns’ running game is a bit tricky. Leading rusher Chris Smith (152-844, 8 TDs) is back, although the top scorer Montrell Johnson (12 TDs) and most explosive Emani Bailey (6.5 per carry) backs transferred.
6 – Winning programs
Of the 14 teams in the new-look Sun Belt, only six are coming off winning seasons.
That group includes: UL (13-1), James Madison (12-2), Coastal Carolina (11-2), Appalachian State (10-4), Georgia State (8-5) and Marshall (7-6).
The newcomer Thundering Herd lost three of their last four a year ago, including a New Orleans Bowl defeat to the Cajuns, to settle for seven wins.
The league also includes a few on the doorstep a year ago.
Newcomer Old Dominion has been on a roller coaster ride since joining the FBS ranks nine years ago, highlighted by a 10-win season in 2016. Last season, the Monarchs win their final five games to finish at 6-7 under first-year head coach Ricky Rahne.
South Alabama appeared headed for its first winning season at this level in coach Kane Wommack’s first season, but lost its final four games to finish 5-7.
Similarly, Troy fired its head coach after losing its final three games to finish 5-7.