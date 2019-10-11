Watching the film of UL’s 17-7 loss to Appalachian State couldn’t have been much fun for the Ragin’ Cajuns coaches and players since Wednesday’s loss on national television.

UL truly let the Mountaineers off the hook. So much good, yet so many missed opportunities.

The bad news, and possibly the good as well, is there isn’t much time to cry over what didn’t happened in that game with UL’s next major challenge less than a week away.

Indeed, if the Cajuns had knocked off Appalachian State, the narrative entering Thursday’s road game in Jonesboro, Ark., would have been coming off that high in a hurry because the Arkansas State game might even be bigger in the Sun Belt race.

Now that UL is coming off a frustrating loss, the idea of the Red Wolves contest being even more meaningful in the long run provides a convenient emotional safety net as the Cajuns prepare for the first game of the second half of the 2019 season.

However UL coaches try to spin the intangibles to their players, boosters and administration, the bottom line they need to learn from it quickly.

UL coach Billy Napier seemed so convinced of that outcome by repeatedly mentioning it in Wednesday’s postgame press conference. So much so that you have to wonder if he had already learned many of the loss’s valuable lessons on the long walk up the tunnel.

“I feel like I could have done my job better and that’s what I told the players,” Napier admitted after the loss.

It indeed was a live-and-learn experience for all involved.

The first order of business is to figure out what went wrong with the rushing attack. Both the staff and the trio has done a great job of juggling three running backs over the past two seasons. To me, that’s a brutal chore each week.

That rhythm was never achieved Wednesday and neither was the volume. Appalachian State ran it 53 times to 33 for the Cajuns.

It’ll be interesting to monitor if Napier leans on the running game more in the biggest games the rest of the way.

One thing that will make that an easier process this week is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither doesn’t play for Arkansas State. He had 10 tackles, including 2.5 behind the line.

“Certainly a lot of credit should go to that Appalachian State veteran defense that they have,” Napier said. “They have impressive players and I thought their defensive staff had a tremendous play. Certainly they caused issues for us.”

Then there’s the issue of how much UL quarterback Levi Lewis should run. Doing a simple statistical comparison, the Mountaineers passed for 16 more yards than UL … pretty even. UL running backs ran for 139 yards and ASU’s backs ran for 117 yards … fairly even.

The big difference – arguably the difference between winning and losing - came at quarterback. ASU’s Zac Thomas ran 15 times for 63 yards and Lewis ran it four times for a minus-16 ... not close. (Remember, sacks count against QB rushing yards in college game.)

Most of the time, it makes sense for Lewis to limit his carries, but there are times the Cajuns will need him to run to win the game. Wednesday seemed like one of those times.

Time will tell if Thursday will be as well.

There’s no arguing whatsoever with the defense’s performance. It still should be mind-boggling for all those who witnessed this unit in 2016-17 and then watch them against Appalachian State in 2019.

Unfortunately, the “live and learn” approach may not help at all when it comes to the field goal kicking obstacle. Man, it’s a killer to not be able to kick field goals consistently.

It’s one of the characteristics all programs who hire a Nick Saban disciple wish could be left in Tuscaloosa.

There is no real solution for it. It’s a true game management nightmare.

Just go back and replay Wednesday’s game in your mind. Give UL a field goal when it went for it on fourth-and-goal midway through the second quarter and then another one on the blocked field goal in the third quarter. Totally different scenario heading down the stretch.

It doesn’t appear Napier has much choice now but to trust that Stevie Artigue’s experience will win out in the long run.

“The key to the drill here is how we respond,” Napier said. “What are we going to do going forward? We’ve got to live and learn from this experience – the good, the bad, the ugly. Adjust, evolve, adapt and then one week at a time going forward.”

As for the Red Wolves, they will be more rested, having not played since losing 52-38 at Georgia State four days before UL played to fall to 3-3 and 1-1.

They’re giving up 38.6 points a game at the midseason point, but you may not want to count on that.

After all, the Mountaineers were giving up 30.7 points a game before they arrived at Cajun Field.