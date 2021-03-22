UL softball coach Gerry Glasco is very different as Division I head coaches go.
He “loves” reading the message boards, even when the times are tough like they’ve been pretty much this entire season for his Ragin’ Cajuns.
In Glasco’s mind, the softball fans at UL are special. They play a big role in the recruiting process and therefore they deserve to know basic information about the team they love.
So Glasco wants the fan base to know that he agrees with many of the pointed criticisms about his club’s recent play in theory.
“They question why we substitute so much,” Glasco said in Monday’s weekly zoom media teleconference. “It’s not by design. It’s out of necessity. We’re trying to find a team every day, based on who we have available.”
Take this past weekend’s humbling series at UT-Arlington, for example.
Already missing two opening day starters, UL lost two more during the series with Justice Milz suffering a concussion during a collision at first base and Kaitlyn Alderink spraining her rotator cuff. He tried to utilize Alderink as a designated player, but she wasn’t 100%.
“That’s the type of adjustments we’re going to have to keep making and making and making,” Glasco said. “It’s part of the game. It’s not abnormal. The frequency is abnormal, but you can’t use it as an excuse. We should have won every single game no matter who we had on the field out of our dugout.”
During the preseason, Glasco was figuring on doing some shuffling as he grappled with how to utilize Alissa Dalton and Jade Gortarez, but the infield musical chairs has gotten out of hand in recent weeks.
Assuming the injury list ever steadies, however, Glasco wants the fans to know he doesn’t disagree with them in principle.
His goal is to establish a set lineup as soon as possible.
“Absolutely, we are at that point,” he insisted. “I want to have set positions. I’m trying to get the same lineup every day now.”
We’ll never really know how good a defensive club this would have been without the injuries, but Glasco was expecting his best defensive lineup yet before the start of the season.
So far this year, it’s been poor. He’s hoping setting a lineup will help, as well as a few other minor changes.
“It won’t hurt,” Glasco said. “It has to help. I think defense starts maybe as a result of our practice routine. I’m think about tweaking our practice routine a little bit. I think that has an effect.
“The situation in a game is if you get the lead, it’s pretty easy to play defense. But in a tough situation, it’s a little harder to play. We’ve got to address that.”
The other huge issue leading to a shocking loss to UTA on Saturday — quite possibly the program’s worst loss since the infamous upset by Southern in 2011 — is the pitching.
Summer Ellyson got hit hard in that game and then followed that up with a stellar performance the next day.
Of course, every pitcher’s job would get much easier if the team starts playing top-notch defense again.
“I’m really disappointed in the preparation mentally that I had with the ball club in that Game 2 (at UTA),” Glasco said. “The performance I feel like was a result of my coaching that day, so I hold myself accountable for the loss.
“We’re going to make some adjustments going forward because of that hopefully at the end of the year will put us in a better place and make us a tougher, more resilient ball club.”