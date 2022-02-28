UL super senior women’s basketball standout Ty’Reona Doucet fulfilled her preseason expectations and then some for the Ragin’ Cajuns this season.
Doucet was recognized Monday as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, as well as first-team overall selection.
"We knew coming in," UL coach Garry Brodhead said of Doucet's career. "I saw it in the eighth grade, it was hard to miss how good she could be. To have her for the five years was a blessing for our program, especially for her to come back for her fifth year.
"She's just a very, very talented kid. She loves being here at UL and put in a lot of time to try to help us win some games."
Doucet averaged 11.8 points and 8.9 rebounds a game for the season, but that only begins to detail her impact during Sun Belt Conference games.
In league play, the Ville Platte native averaged 13 points and 11.3 boards a game. She collected 10 double-doubles in Sun Belt games, including a streak of eight in a row.
Her 42 blocked shots on the season ranked third in the league.
On the men’s side, the top UL accolades went to 6-foot-11 sophomore Jordan Brown earning second-team recognition, while redshirt freshman Kobe Julien was voted onto the third team.
Makayia Hallmon was the other honoree on the women’s side as a third-team member of the squad.
Brown was eighth in the Sun Belt at 15 points a game and third in rebounding at 8.8 boards a contest. He also averaged 1.1 blocks per game.
Led by a season-high 30 points against Louisiana Tech, Brown scored 20 or more points five times. He also showed versatility by hitting 45.8% of his 3-point attempts.
Julien averaged 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds a game. He also emerged as a clutch performer, making a game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in a road win over Coastal Carolina and also nailed a game-winning free throw with two seconds left to win at ULM.
Halmon, meanwhile, averaged 11.7 points on the season and 13.6 in Sun Belt play. Her conference season was highlighted by 21-point performances against both Troy and ULM.
UL men’s open Sun Belt Tournament play at 11:30 a.m. central time against UTA on Thursday. The women will play at 5 p.m. Friday against the winner the of the South Alabama-Texas State game.
2021-22 Men’s All-Sun Belt Basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Adrian Delph, App State, Sr.
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State, Fr.
David Azore, UTA, Sr.
Caleb Asberry, Texas State, Sr.
Efe Odigie, Troy, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Vince Cole, Coastal Carolina, Sr.
Jordan Brown, Louisiana, Soph.
Jay Jay Chandler, South Alabama, Sr.
Charles Manning Jr., South Alabama, Sr.
Mason Harrell, Texas State, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Corey Allen, Georgia State, Sr.
Kane Williams, Georgia State, Sr.
Kobe Julien, Louisiana, RS-Fr.
Andre Jones, ULM, Sr.
Javon Franklin, South Alabama, Sr.
Player of the Year: Norchad Omier, Arkansas State
Defensive Player of the Year: Norchad Omier, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Efe Odigie, Troy
Freshman of the Year: Duke Deen, Troy
Sixth Man of the Year: Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern
Coach of the Year: Terrence Johnson, Texas State
2022 Women’s All-Sun Belt Basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina
Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Starr Jacobs, UTA
Da'Nasia Hood, Texas State
Felmas Koranga, Troy
SECOND TEAM
Alexia Allesch, App State
Sali Kourouma, Little Rock
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Terryn Milton, UTA
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
THIRD TEAM
Janay Sanders, App State
Mayra Caicedo, Little Rock
Trinitee Jackson, Arkansas State
Makayia Hallmon, Louisiana
Kyren Whittington, ULM
Amber Leggett, Troy
Coach of the Year: Shereka Wright, UTA
Player of the Year: Starr Jacobs, UTA
Defensive Player of the Year: Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana
Freshman of the Year: Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State
Newcomer of the Year: Alexia Allesch, App State
Sixth Woman of the Year: Terren Ward, Georgia Southern