INSIDE THE GAME

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cajuns are hoping to go undefeated on the road during the regular season for the first time since 1970. Also, UL has a chance to get to 8-2 for only the third time since a 9-2 season in 1976.

Quest for perfection - Cajuns strive to better last week's dominating win, stay undefeated on road The way UL coach Billy Napier looks at it, his Ragin’ Cajuns actually have two opponents for their 4 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game against Sou…

KEY MATCHUP

UL’s offensive line vs. South Alabama’s front seven. UL’s defense has two players with three or more sacks. South Alabama has two as well. Napier first mentioned that group when asked his biggest concern with the Jags.

+3 Billy Napier comments on potential job opportunity for himself, his staff after banner 2019 campaign UL coach Billy Napier’s name has already been mentioned for potential head coach openings perhaps at such places as Arkansas and Mississippi S…

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CAJUNS: UL quarterback Levi Lewis is now 148-of-221 passing for 1,771 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

USA: LB Nick Mobley leads the defense with 75 tackles, a sack and two stops behind the line.

+2 UL sophomore defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill displays leadership beyond his years for Cajuns' defense It doesn’t take a very long conversation with UL redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill to notice he’s mature beyond his years.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cajuns’ offense is just averaging just a hair under 500 total yards a game at 499.2, while South Alabama is only averaging 297.2 … the Jaguars have only been penalized 48 times for 364 yards this season, compared to Cajuns being flagged 62 times for 574 yards … South Alabama has a turnover margin of minus-3, while UL is currently standing at plus-1 … Time of possession in UL games so far this season is almost identical with the Cajuns holding it an average of 30:16 a game and the opposition 30:17, compared to Jags 28:12 and 31:48 … South Alabama’s defense has collected eight interceptions, compared to seven for UL … South Alabama’s offense has 153 first downs, compared to UL’s 231.

+3 UL veteran linebacker Jacques Boudreaux convinced Cajuns handling success in stride Many involved with the Ragin’ Cajuns football season are giddy over the 7-2 record heading into Saturday's road game against South Alabama.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

27 – Number of points scored in the second quarter in nine games so far this season for South Alabama, compared to 106 for the Cajuns.

53 – Number of times South Alabama’s offense has punted this season for an average of 41.2 yards per punt. By comparison, UL has only punted 25 times.

41.8 – The average margin of victory for the Cajuns in their four road victories so far this season.

+2 Coastal Carolina road blowout victory hints UL's offense has reached a higher level The areas of concern for the Ragin’ Cajuns seem to be falling to the wayside with each victory.

FOUR DOWNS

1 – Offensive domination

In its last two games, UL has outscored its opposition 79-10 and outgained those two foes 1,043 to 500 total yards. The Cajuns are fifth nationally in rushing yards, 10th in total offense and 11th in scoring.

2 – Defense shining as well

After only giving up seven points last week, UL’s defense is now only allowing 17.1 points per game. That puts the Cajuns at No. 11 nationally in scoring defense.

3 – Conversion wars

Like in weeks, UL rules the conversion battle on paper entering a game. The Jags have only converted 30 percent on third down, while giving up 41 percent. The Cajuns have converted 53 percent and opposing offenses are at 35 percent.

4 – Protection issues

Opposing defense have sacked South Alabama quarterback 23 times on the season for 134 lost yards, compared to UL quarterbacks only being sacked nine times for 65 yards.

Getting vote in coaches poll nice, but Billy Napier doesn't want it to affect UL's focus When the Billy Napier era began at UL before the 2018 season, getting a vote in the Top 25 poll was a farfetched thought.

SCHEDULES

SOUTH ALABAMA (1-8, 0-5)

Aug. 31 At Nebraska L, 35-21

Sept. 7 Jackson State W, 37-14

Sept. 14 Memphis L, 42-6

Sept. 21 At Ala.-Birmingham L, 35-3

Sept. 28 at UL Monroe L, 30-17

Oct. 3 Georgia Southern, L 20-17 (3 OTs)

Oct. 16 At Troy L, 37-13

Oct. 26 Appalachian State L, 30-3

Nov. 9 At Texas State L, 30-28

Nov. 16 Louisiana, 4 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Arkansas State, TBA

Nov. 23 at Georgia State, 1 p.m.

Nov. 29 Arkansas State, TBA

UL (7-2, 3-1)

Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28

Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14

Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6

Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25

Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern W, 37-24

Oct. 9 Appalachian State L, 17-7

Oct. 17 At Arkansas State W, 37-20

Nov. 2 Texas State W, 31-3

Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina Wm 48-7

Nov. 16 At South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Nov. 23 Troy, 4 p.m.

Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA

+2 Foote: On this special night, even the few blemishes worked out well for the Cajuns CONWAY, S.C. — The home team might disagree, but yes, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns did a few things wrong during their 48-7 steamrolling of Coastal Ca…

THE ADVOCATE SAYS …

UL 38, South Alabama 13

The statistics say this is going to be a bigger blowout than this 25-point prediction. The Jaguars really struggle to score and really struggle to preview opponents from scoring. But as bad as South Alabama looks on paper, something tells me things aren’t going to go as smooth as it did at Coastal Carolina. Still, this isn’t a matchup that figures to be close going into the fourth quarter.