The University of Louisiana at Lafayette athletic department released its rules for home football games Wednesday, which include 25% seating capacity and no tailgating.
The first home game is schedule for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 26, against Georgia Southern. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Face coverings will be mandatory to enter the stadium and must be worn in all common areas, such as restrooms, concourses and concession areas, according to a prepared statement released by the university.
Children under 2 and “anyone who has trouble breathing” will not be required to wear face coverings.
The official capacity of Cajun Field is 41,426, which means approximately 10,356 fans could be allowed into the stadium. The Cajuns averaged 17,496 in six home games last season.
The athletic department will be communicating with season ticket holders in the next few days to discuss seat selection appointments.
University students will have access to a limited number of general admission tickets in the student seating section. First-come, first-serve ticket distribution to students will take place at the student union on select dates.
In addition to the 25-percent capacity restriction, there will be several social distancing measures, including a 6-foot buffer around each ticket block. All aisles and entrances will feature 6-foot buffers as well.
At the conclusion of the game, event staff will ensure social distancing while exiting the stadium.
The tradition of the Cajun Walk, where the players walk single-file into the stadium surrounded by high-fiving fans, will not take place during the 2020 season.
Concession stands will have prepackaged food and drink items only. Condiments will also be prepackaged.
Also, no alcohol will be sold or permitted inside Cajun Field.
All fans who are sick or experiencing symptoms are asked to stay home.
No fans will be allowed on the field before, during or after the games.
The Cajuns only have five home games on the schedule this season. The final four include: Oct. 17 against Coastal Carolina, Nov. 7 against Arkansas State, Nov. 14 against South Alabama and Nov. 21 against Central Arkansas.