It may go against conventional old-school thinking, but sometimes the best thing for some teams is just to lose a game.
Take the 2019 UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team, for example.
A week ago, coach Gerry Glasco began the week with his team No. 18 in the RPI rankings. At that time, his mentality was it’s so close to the top 16 and at potential NCAA Regional host site that his Cajuns needed to make a run at it.
Doing so, though, most likely required winning every game in the second half of the season.
In the very next game - a mid-week home contest against a McNeese State club with a 140 RPI – the Cajuns lost a 5-4 marathon in 11 innings.
You could just see the dejection on Glasco’s face after that Wednesday setback.
Since that disappointing night, though, a lot has changed for his No. 9-ranked Cajuns.
For one, they swept South Alabama on the road to improve to 26-4 overall and 9-0 on the season.
But more importantly, they fell to No. 24 in the latest RPI rankings. That seemed to take the pressure off that lofty goal of perfection, while opening up other avenues for big-picture success.
“The situation has changed,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns will next play at Georgia Southern on Friday. “That may help us in the long run. We may be able to build some pitching.”
In other words, the loss not only re-focused his immediate goals for the team, but in a strange way, may have provided a huge sense of relief for the team.
“We don’t feel like we’ve got to win every game,” Glasco said. “We’re not going to be scared to lose a game at this point, where a week ago we felt like we had to win every game.”
If all of that sounds a bit confusing, it’s not really.
Now eight spots lower in the RPI, that path of hosting an NCAA Regional is now far too uncertain to obsess over.
The good news is there are other paths to Oklahoma City.
One thought process is it’s actually better for UL to be a No. 2 seed in a regional seeded between five and 11 and then potentially avoiding one of the top four seeds in a Super Regional.
“There’s a lot of validity to that,” Glasco said. “In my early days at Georgia, that was exactly what we thought. We were better off going be a 2 in a 6 or 7 (seeded) regional than to be a 1 in a 16 because the second round (Super Regionals) you play No. 1.”
In this new path, Glasco’s team may get the best of both worlds.
The goal is still to reach the Women’s College World Series, but this way, that do-or-die cloud isn’t hanging over their heads every single game.
So it’s now OK not to pitch ace Summer Ellyson every game.
“I thought they (players) responded extremely well on Friday night and then we came back out Saturday and started (freshman pitcher) Kandra Lamb,” Glasco said. “I was a little bit worried about that. We had gotten in the habit of starting Summer and I thought the kids responded really well to that and played another really good game.”
During the Friday game, UL actually trailed 7-6 after four and responded like a team with less pressure on their shoulders.
“I thought it was a lot different mentally (than Wednesday),” Glasco said. “They stayed composed. They stayed focused versus that McNeese game when I think we kind of panicked a little bit. We let the game speed up in our minds.”
Perhaps all evidence of what one little loss can do for you.