When USA Today came out with its annual report of salaries for college football coaches in November, a two-year contract extension earlier in 2020 had elevated UL coach Billy Napier to the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference at just over $1 million a year.

On Thursday, the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors will vote on yet another contract extension for the coach, in effect doubling his salary to $2 million annually, according to documents obtained by The Advocate.

Even before the Cajuns broke the school record for wins with 11 during the 2019 season, Napier was being courted by such SEC programs as Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Then after another historic season that eventually produced 10 wins, a breakthrough road win over Iowa State and a No. 15 national ranking in the final AP poll, inquiries from Auburn and South Carolina followed, as well as earlier interest from programs in other conferences such as Baylor and Memphis.

Just prior to the Cajuns bowl win over UTSA in Dallas in December, UL’s athletic department released a statement ensuring UL football fans of Napier’s commitment to the program, including the pledge that "we will continue to invest in the program to ensure we maintain and grow our successes.”

This latest extension provides more evidence of the program’s master plan to raise UL’s program to the top of all mid-majors in the country.

Napier’s previous contract extension elevated his base salary to $880,000 with a total payout of $1,005,000 this past season and then up to $950,000 in the final year of the deal in 2025.

The contract also had such incentives as $50,000 for the still-elusive conference championship, $25,000 for a bowl game and $20,000 for a win over a Power Five team, like last year’s upset of Iowa State in the season opener.

The total buyout for the contract was $4,603,229.

If approved, Napier’s contract would be effective July 1, but the Cajuns’ portion of Thursday’s monthly system meeting includes more than just the football coach.

The agenda also includes the approval of a contract for director of athletics Maggard, approval for new contracts for various assistant coaches effective June 24 and the contract for new volleyball coach Kristi Gray effective May 1.