LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The road continues to treat the UL Ragin’ Cajuns rudely.
Coming off a three-game sweep at South Alabama, the Cajuns took another one on the chin in the weekend opener at Little Rock on Friday, falling 8-2.
The second game of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Cajuns dropped to 21-16 overall and 7-6 in Sun Belt play, while the Trojans surpassed UL in the league standings at 8-5.
The game appeared to be a nail-biter until the bottom of the seventh inning. Trailing 2-1, UL ace Spencer Arrighetti yielded a one-out single to Noah Dickerson and then a double to Kobe Barnum.
That chased Arrighetti in favor of David Christie, who didn’t fare well. Jake Wright singled, Eldridge Figueroa doubled and Nathan Lyons singled.
By the end of the inning, Little Rock had exploded to a 6-1 lead.
For a moment, that disturbing rally seemed to ignite UL’s offense, which quickly loaded the bases with no outs against Little Rock starter Hayden Arnold.
But on came the Trojans’ old-school closer in Aaron Barkley, who promptly struck out UL’s .353 hitter in Brett Borgogno on three pitches.
Borgogno had homered earlier in the game.
Brennan Breaux came off the bench to get something out of the threat with an RBI single, but Barkley struck out Connor Kimple and Ben Fitzgerald to slam the door.
Arnold got the win after allowing two runs on six hits, two walks and striking out eight.
Barkley got his sixth save with three shutout innings, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out four to make it 12 strikeouts on the game for the Cajuns.
Lyons later added a two-run double to really put Little Rock on easy street.
Arrighetti ended up allowing four runs on seven hits, two walks and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings to absorb another loss.