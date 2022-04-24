ATLANTA The UL Ragin’ Cajuns took some frustration out on Georgia State this weekend, finishing off a road sweep of the Panthers with seven runs in the seventh for a 14-2 run-rule win Sunday.
Run rules are only allowed in Sun Belt play on game three of weekend series when teams are traveling immediately following the game.
UL stayed solidly in third place in the league standings by improving to 23-16 overall and 12-6 in Sun Belt play with the sweep, while the Panthers fell to 24-16 and 10-8.
Georgia State had only lost two home games all season prior to this weekend.
UL’s bats produced 15 hits in the win. Leading the hit parade was fittingly Carson Roccaforte at 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Heath Hood got back on track by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Julian Brock stayed hot at 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Down 2-0 in the top of the third, Roccaforte got UL’s express under way with a three-run homer ahead of singles from Connor Kimple and Max Marusak.
Hood’s single made the triple by C.J. Willis pay off in the fourth, before Roccaforte’s RBI single made Kyle DeBarge’s sacrifice bunt work.
Kimple added an RBI bunt single in the sixth to get UL’s lead to 7-2.
Then came the seventh-run seventh inning.
Tyler Robertson and Willis got it started with walks ahead of Hood’s two-run single. Brock added a two-run double before Roccaforte’s RBI single was made worse by a fielding error in left.
Roccaforte later scored on a passed ball for the final run.
Jeff Wilson improved to 4-1 on the mound after only allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, no walks and striking out eight in seven innings of work.
With no midweek game this next week, the Cajuns stay on the road to meet Appalachian State starting Friday.