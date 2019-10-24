It’s not technically the midseason point.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns have actually played seven of their 12 regular-season games.

And this column won’t literally be a traditional report card with grades for each position grouping on the squad.

But with coach Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns on a bye week following a critical two-game Sun Belt Conference midweek game stretch against preseason favorite Appalachian State and its top contender for the Sun Belt West crown Arkansas State, it’s the perfect time to evaluate where UL stands with November on the horizon.

To do so, the approach is to look back at the biggest questions surrounding the team prior to August camp and see how effectively the Cajuns have addressed them.

Also, there were prediction-type statements made in July and August. We’ll see how accurate they are so far.

One position still a question

We’ll start with key position groups.

The first statement to analyze is from an early August column … “In time we’ll all see how much depth the secondary and the wide receiving corps really has.”

Seven weeks into the season, the answers to those two issues are still a mixed bag.

The depth in the secondary has definitely been as advertised. It’s been a true rotation at safety between Bralen Trahan, Percy Butler, Deuce Wallace and Cameron Solomon.

That doesn’t include the ‘Star’ position, which is essentially a safety as well, with Terik Miller and Brenndan Johnson both being major contributors.

The preseason questions at wide receiver still haven’t been answered. Ja’Marcus Bradley was always the clear-cut No. 1 receiver and that hasn’t changed with 29 catches for 439 yards and four scores.

But Jarrod Jackson was supposed to be the No. 2 target. While he remains a respected team leader, he only has eight catches for 155 yards in seven games.

A reliable third target was a big topic in August. Jamal Bell (22-252) and Calif Gossett (7-55) have both been slowed by injuries.

Bell has provided a spark at times, true freshman Peter LeBlanc (10-117, 1 TD) has contributed sooner than some thought and Jalen Williams (7-77) has helped out as well.

That transitions into another August concern … “In time, we’ll see if the passing game is really ready to take the offense to the next level.”

There have been a few bright spots, but that remains a critical question. Consider the fact Bradley is the only receiver to catch a touchdown pass all season against any opponent other than an overmatched Texas Southern defense.

When UL played Tulane last December, it wasn’t good enough. When the Cajuns played Appalachian State on Oct. 9, it still wasn’t good enough.

If Bell and Gossett can stay healthy, perhaps that’ll address it before the significant challenges in December.

Another finds solutions

The next most worrisome position group in preseason discussions was the defensive front … “In time, we’ll know if the front seven can get enough of a pass rush to make nine wins realistic again.”

You can check off that box.

Eyebrows should have been raised when Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz called the defensive line the Cajuns’ best position group prior to their game.

Obviously, much of the credit for elevating the line’s play goes to mainstays Zi’Yon Hill, Bennie Higgins and Chauncey Manac, but it goes deeper than that.

Sophomore end Andre Jones has stepped up huge when needed with 21 tackles and four stops behind the line, and newcomers Ja’Quane Nelson, Kendall Wilkerson and Dalvin Hutchinson are all contributing now as well.

Progress in that area has made a huge difference, also answering the next-level question concerning that group … “In time, we’ll know if the front seven can get enough of a pass rush to make nine wins realistic again.”

That’s been answered with an exclamation point. UL hasn’t enjoyed a 30-sack season since 2014 and could do reach that figure again this fall with 17 through seven games.

Another major factor in an improved pass rush is the play of sophomore Kris Moncrief. His successful transition from inside to outside linebacker allowed Joe Dillon to return from his injury at a slower pace than originally expected.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and the defense overall has made remarkable progress in two seasons. Throughout August drills, everyone from quarterback Levi Lewis to members of the offensive line to Napier himself raved about the improved defense.

“They’re showing me all kind of different things,” Lewis said in August. “That’s what I like. I’ve got to think of every scenario when it comes down to my defense, because you never know what you’re going to get out of them.”

So far this season, several opposing offenses have found that to be true as well.

+2 UL's wide receiving corps still hasn't achieved a consistent rotation Some of it has been because injuries, some of it is the opponent and some of it is pure coincidence.

Napier said in August, “The defense is more schematically sound and more talented.”

He wasn’t exaggerating.

Its got a realistic chance to allow the fewest points per game since 1988 and the fewest yards since 2006.

Blockers deal with change

Perhaps the most interesting areas to evaluate based on preseason status to where they are after seven games are the areas that primarily block – the offensive line and tight ends.

In the spring, the line was going to be returning five senior starters. Only two remain and yet the unit continues to prosper.

Center Cole Prudhomme ended the spring injured and sophomore Shane Vallot has filled in more than admirably.

Left tackle Rico Robinson was beat out by sophomore Max Mitchell and is still contributing as a backup.

Left guard Ken Marks suffered a season-ending injury in the opener and true freshman O’Cyrus Torrence has answered the bell in a big way.

Then there’s the tight end part of the offensive line … “Is tight end going to play role in offense?”

On second thought, that early August question wasn’t specific enough. It was really referring to being a part of the passing game. Once the unit lose two starters, that took a backseat, although senior transfer Nick Ralston has contributed six catches for 45 yards and three scores.

But while they haven’t bolstered the receiving game, the job Ralston, Hunter Bergeron and true freshman Neal Johnson have done to stabilize a potentially bad situation has brought great relief to Napier.

Pesky turnover margin

Another big August issue discussed was turnovers. The Cajuns were a minus-2 in Napier’s first season. UL hasn’t done better than plus-3 in the previous 15 seasons, including being on the minus side nine times and even once.

So far this season, the Cajuns are a minus-1. One could argue that makes their 5-2, 2-1 start even more impressive.

But forcing more turnovers will likely be necessary if UL is going to pull off the first 10-win season in school history.

Assuming the throne

All of that leads to the most significant question of all at this point … “Can the Cajuns repeat as Western Division champions?”

There’s every reason to feel good about that at this point.

In August, the biggest obstacle was Arkansas State, which doesn’t have to play Appalachian State this season and the UL game was in Jonesboro. But with all the crippling injuries the Red Wolves have endured and UL winning last week’s game, the path back to the Sun Belt Conference championship game is a crystal clear one.

Winning on that stage will require properly addressing the few lingering questions: 1. Will the passing game be good enough against the best competition? and 2. Will recurring kicking game issues prove fatal in the nailbiters?

Overall, the Cajuns are at an ‘A-minus’ through seven games.

Finishing with an ‘A-plus’ before the season ends would mean 12 wins and a conference championship.

That challenge continues at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 against Texas State.